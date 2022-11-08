Read full article on original website
Women win 5 of 6 statewide offices in Mass. elections
Democratic women rolled to victory on Tuesday in Massachusetts, capturing five out of six of the state's constitutional offices, including the governor's office. Maura Healey's resounding victory against Republican Geoff Diehl means she will become the first woman and first openly gay person elected governor of the commonwealth. Healey and Kim Driscoll, who will become the state's next lieutenant governor, are the first all-female ticket to be elected governor and lieutenant governor in the country.
Galvin and Goldberg cruise to easy victories in state secretary and treasurer's races
William Galvin and Deborah Goldberg both sailed to reelection victories Tuesday night in their respective races for secretary of the commonwealth and state treasurer, according to The Associated Press. Galvin, a longtime fixture on Beacon Hill, easily beat long-shot Republican challenger Rayla Campbell, of Whitman, winning his eighth term as...
Immigrants celebrate ballot approval of Mass. driver's license law
Ana first came to New Bedford from Guatemala when she was just 18, when she began working in one of the busiest fishing ports in the country. She said she put in long hours — sometimes as many as 80 hours a week — processing crabs, lobsters and other seafood. And Ana said she had to trudge to and from work on foot, even when it was pouring, because she didn't have a car or a driver's license.
Massachusetts voters approve 'millionaires tax' ballot question
Voters have approved ballot question 1, in effect raising their own taxes, should they earn income over $1 million. The new tax, set to take effect Jan. 1, will apply to any portion of taxable income above $1 million. For example, a taxpayer earning $2 million will pay the state’s current 5% tax rate on the first $1 million. The second million dollars will be taxed under a higher rate: 9%. That adds up to an extra $40,000 in state income taxes.
Women win and a single-party Beacon Hill: An expert breaks down the election in Mass.
In January, Massachusetts will have more women in top state leadership posts than ever before. Five of the six statewide constitutional offices will be held by women (a net gain of one), after voters selected women as governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, treasurer and auditor in the election. The only office held by a man is secretary of state. Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll are the first winning all-women gubernatorial ticket in U.S. history.
Voters reject Question 3 and opt to keep rules for alcohol sellers the same
Voters across Massachusetts rejected Question 3 Tuesday night, a statewide ballot initiative that sought to expand the cap on alcohol licenses individual companies could own, according to The Associated Press. Any storefront that sells alcoholic beverages must hold a license to do so legally. Often, some stores hold only licenses...
Maura Healey claims historic victory to become Mass. governor
Maura Healey scored a decisive and historic victory Tuesday night, becoming the state's first elected female and first openly gay governor as well as the nation's first openly lesbian governor. The Massachusetts attorney general overwhelmed her Republican opponent, former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, and put the governorship firmly back in...
The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
Mass. voters approve ballot question to force dental insurers to adopt new spending rules
Dental insurance companies in Massachusetts will soon have to comply with new spending rules under a law approved by voters Tuesday. This is the first time a state has placed such spending limits on dental insurers, and advocates hope it will serve as a national model. “It's a sea change...
Maura Healey, 'first of her name': May she be unabashedly herself
Ten Johns, seven Williams, three Georges, three Samuels, two Alexanders, two Charleses, two Levis, one Mitt, one Deval, one Arego, one Increase, one Elbridge and exactly one Jane. Before last night, of the 75 people to serve as governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over the past 242 years, only...
Andrea Campbell claims victory to become Massachusetts' first Black woman attorney general
In a historic victory, Andrea Campbell handily defeated her opponent to become the first Black woman elected attorney general in Massachusetts, according to The Associated Press. Campbell's election as the state's top law enforcement official caps a swift rise for the former Boston city councilor, who last year placed third...
Baker signs $3.76 billion development measure, clearing funding for businesses, hospitals and housing
It’s official. Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday signed a $3.76 billion state economic development bill into law. The money will be used to expand broadband access and provide winter fuel assistance, among other priorities. An earlier version of the spending plan, worth more than $4 billion, stalled on Beacon...
A network of volunteers help new immigrants navigate the transit system in southern Maine
Navigating any public transportation system in the U.S. as a new immigrant can be confusing and intimidating. It's why a man in southern Maine founded a network of multilingual volunteers to help new immigrants get to their appointments and run errands easily. Ari Snider of Maine Public Radio reports.
Where close midterm races stand in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia
A number of races around the country are still too close to call. We check in on Arizona, where there are closely watched state and federal races. Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Kelly is running against Republican Blake Masters to keep his seat. And in the race for governor, Republican election deniers are in close races with Democrats. Andrew Oxford of Arizona Public Media has the latest.
Mass. LGBTQ community celebrates Healey's historic victory
The LGBTQ community in Massachusetts is celebrating Maura Healey’s election as the nation's first openly lesbian governor. Healey recognized the moment at her victory party Tuesday night at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston. "I want to say something to every little girl and every young LGBTQ person out...
What's next for student debt relief as legal challenges create confusion
A judge in Texas has just dealt another blow to President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Here & Now's Celeste Headlee learns more about what's in the ruling and what happens next in the legal fight as a pause on payments is set to expire in December. She speaks with USA Today education reporter Chris Quintana.
Republicans win big in Florida
It was a big night for Republicans in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis emerged victorious and Sen. Marco Rubio held onto his seat. Matthew Peddie with member station WUSF in the Tampa Bay area unpacks what these wins mean for Florida politics.
Mass. retailers forecast 10% spike in holiday sales
High inflation and steady recession talk do not appear to be dampening holiday shopping appetites. The Retailers Association of Massachusetts on Friday morning forecast a 10% increase in local holiday shopping sales this year. The prediction, based on a survey of association members, contrasts with a forecast calling for a 6-8% increase in holiday sales nationally.
Investigative genealogy helps identify woman in Cape Cod cold case
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 9. Tiziana Dearing is our host. WBUR is continuing our special coverage of the midterms with reporter Walter Wuthmann, and analysis by Politico's Lisa Kashinsky and former Massachusetts state Rep. Susan Tracy. After nearly 50 years, DNA helped identify a Tennessee woman...
How Nicole, weakened to a tropical depression, will affect New England weather this weekend
Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded early Thursday to a tropical depression, but even as the storm weakens New Englanders will still see some significant impacts over the holiday weekend. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane that morning just south of Vero Beach, Florida. The hurricane was the...
