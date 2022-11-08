Read full article on original website
NY, NJ forecast: Nice day before Tropical Storm Nicole sends rain
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will work their way toward the region. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with winds that will shift to the south. Temperatures will return once again to above average with a high of 65 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.
NY, NJ weather forecast: Mostly sunny, dry with seasonable temps
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will pass to the north Wednesday, keeping the region in dry and tranquil conditions throughout the day. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high will be 55 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.
Warming up, but remnants of Nicole to bring rain, wind later in the week
As the high shifts offshore, southerly winds will bring warmer temperatures for the rest of the week, but all eyes are on Hurricane Nicole. The storm is making its way toward Florida as a category 1 hurricane with winds of 70 mph. From there, it will hook up with a cold front and send it quickly toward our region on Friday. Some showers could develop during the day and there could be some tropical downpours by Friday night.
Remnants of Nicole bring heavy rain, gusty winds as workweek ends
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will get absorbed with a cold front and make their way toward our region Friday. While it will not be a tropical system anymore by the time it arrives here, it will still bring the potential of heavy downpours and strong winds. A Wind Advisory has been posted for the Jersey Shore and Long Island starting late Friday night as gusts may approach 50 mph.
Remnants of Nicole bring rain, gusts to NY, NJ
The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will move through the area later Friday, bringing unsettled conditions to the region. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will move through the area later Friday, bringing unsettled conditions to the region. Tips for picking the best Medicare plan. Everyone's talking about health insurance...
Showers ahead as workweek comes to an end in NY, NJ
Friday will be cloudy and windy with rain developing during the afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move closer to the area. Showers ahead as workweek comes to an end in NY, …. Friday will be cloudy and windy with rain developing during the afternoon as the remnants...
GOP shows strength in Long Island House races
The GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. The GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades.
United Health Foundation releases new report that ranks health of women and children including those in New York
The last few years have been tough on everyone and it seems women and children have been hit particularly hard. The United Health Foundation recently released America’s Health Rankings 2022 Health of Women and Children report. And there are some surprising findings. Dr. Rhonda Randall, from UnitedHealthcare, breaks down...
Malliotakis talks reelection in Staten Island, Brooklyn district
GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis cruised to reelection Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger Max Rose in a second straight cycle to maintain control of New York’s 11th Congressional District. Malliotakis talks reelection in Staten Island, Brooklyn …. GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis cruised to reelection Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger Max...
Key Nevada county expects to count most remaining ballots by Saturday
Nevada’s Clark County, a Democratic stronghold key to the party’s chances in the state’s uncalled races, expects to report most of its uncounted ballots by Saturday, the county’s top election official said on Thursday. Joe Gloria, Clark County’s registrar of voters, said at a press conference...
Hochul makes history as first woman elected NY governor
Democrat Kathy Hochul earned around 53% of the vote to defeat Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman elected as governor in New York. Hochul makes history as first woman elected NY governor. Democrat Kathy Hochul earned around 53% of the vote to defeat Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, becoming...
Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State speaks as polls close on Election Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman held a press conference at 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 8 to provide updates on Pennsylvania’s general election. Chapman reported that Pennsylvania had a “relatively incident-free” midterm election, and thanked election officials across the Commonwealth for...
Austin Davis to be Pennsylvania’s first African American Lt. Governor
(WHTM) – Austin Davis will be Pennsylvania’s first African American Lieutenant Governor after Josh Shapiro declared victory Tuesday night. Davis, who was endorsed by gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro in the primary, received 63% support among the three-candidate primary race. The son of a union bus driver and a...
Nevada Senate race on knife’s edge as majority hangs in the balance
Republicans and Democrats are on tenterhooks as results from the Nevada Senate race trickle in, with both parties expressing optimism that they’ll prevail in a race that will help determine who holds a narrow majority in the upper chamber. Democrats feared that a favorable political environment for Republicans, coupled...
