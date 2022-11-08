ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Kait 8

New tornado sirens installed

OAK GROVE HEIGHTS, Ark. (KAIT) - When tornados approach, one Region 8 community will be ready. The Oak Grove Heights Fire Department announced this week the installation of two new emergency sirens. According to a news release shared on social media, they will replace the sirens located at the school...
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Few flakes possible with next week’s cold rain

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – While temperatures are rivaling record levels Wednesday afternoon, a cold front headed our direction on Friday is going to drastically swing temperatures. This cold front is going to keep temperatures on the cold side into early next week. Since our temperatures won’t have a chance to warm up before our next weather maker arrives, that sets the stage for our first flakes of the season.
ARKANSAS STATE
thv11.com

14 tornadoes confirmed in Arkansas during recent storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached video shows the impact that the recent storms had on the East End community.) The National Weather Service has been busy surveying storm damage reports across the state. Survey teams have been plotting and analyzing the damage paths to determine if...
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

2022 Arkansas Persimmon Winter Prediction

A little about Busvlogger. James is Arkansas's youtuber and has been THE Volkswagen Bus guy on YouTube since 2010. When he's not taking you on a family road trip, James shows you behind the scenes of people building their dream lives, including his own. From his viral success making rainbow cupcakes, putting the finishing touches on the family's relocated 1936 Craftsman farmhouse and visiting Yellowstone, Route 66 or the other side of their mountain in the Ozarks, the experience is always diverse and fun.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 8

South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 8, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. N&W Tech Work LLC, Noah Waller, 571 Old El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 10/31/22. Union. Johnson Welding Service LLC, Sean David Johnson, 178 Allison Road, El Dorado filed 10/31/22.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas college gets high remarks

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Northeast Arkansas college is being recognized for its dedication to bringing students a quality education. Lyon College was named the Best College in Arkansas by WalletHub for 2023. According to a news release, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. to help...
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

Million + Jaw-Dropping Lights at Christmas Capital of Arkansas

Each holiday season there is a charming small town in Arkansas that has become the "Christmas Capital of Arkansas," the place, Batesville on the White River. Riverside Park comes alive with the magic of Christmas that features over a million twinkling lights that seem to flutter and reflect off the banks of the river. This White River Wonderland is home to one of the largest light displays in the state that includes a huge 70-foot LED lighted Ferris Wheel that visitors can ride.
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

ACHI urges flu shots ahead of holidays

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With flu cases at “very high” levels in the state, a group of Arkansas medical advisors is urging people to get their flu vaccines sooner rather than later. “The flu is ramping up early this year, nationally and in Arkansas,” the Arkansas Center for...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Football Friday Night (11/11/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state playoffs kick off tonight in Arkansas while district championships are on the line in Missouri. History could be made in Pocahontas. Connor Baker has 96 rushing touchdowns in his decorated career. He needs 1 to tie and 2 to break the state record set by former Tennessee and NFL running back Cedric Houston. By the way the Redskins are 9 and 1, 4A-3 champions, and have homefield advantage for at least the first two rounds. Charles Baty’s squad hosts Lincoln this evening at Schoonover Stadium.
POCAHONTAS, AR
THV11

Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Tuesday night, voters decided against passing Issue Four to legalize recreational marijuana, but despite that setback, some have already begun to look ahead to 2024. A lot of Arkansans have been left to wonder what's coming next in the ongoing push to bring recreational...
ARKANSAS STATE

