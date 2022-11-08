Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Snow in the forecast is not something unheard of in November; however, it has been a few years since that has been seen in central Arkansas. The last time it snowed in Little Rock in November was 2019. There will be two chances for snow...
Big Cold Front & Freezing Temperatures Coming to Arkansas This Weekend
Get ready for a very cold weekend this weekend where the days will be chilly and the nights will be freezing, seriously... as in freezing and below-freezing temperatures. The forecast for the cold weather this weekend November, 11 through November, 13 across Arkansas looks like this... Northern Portions of Arkansas:...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Colder weather is here and rain is coming … and a little snow
Temperatures are starting in the 40s and 50s this morning, and they will not get out of the 50s during the day. Little Rock will likely have its high temperature around Noon …59°. Parts of NW & North Arkansas have already seen some rain. Central Arkansas has a small chance of rain today, but tonight the chance of rain will be dramatically higher.
Kait 8
New tornado sirens installed
OAK GROVE HEIGHTS, Ark. (KAIT) - When tornados approach, one Region 8 community will be ready. The Oak Grove Heights Fire Department announced this week the installation of two new emergency sirens. According to a news release shared on social media, they will replace the sirens located at the school...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Few flakes possible with next week’s cold rain
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – While temperatures are rivaling record levels Wednesday afternoon, a cold front headed our direction on Friday is going to drastically swing temperatures. This cold front is going to keep temperatures on the cold side into early next week. Since our temperatures won’t have a chance to warm up before our next weather maker arrives, that sets the stage for our first flakes of the season.
thv11.com
14 tornadoes confirmed in Arkansas during recent storms
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached video shows the impact that the recent storms had on the East End community.) The National Weather Service has been busy surveying storm damage reports across the state. Survey teams have been plotting and analyzing the damage paths to determine if...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Record Heat Today–Snow Next Week?
Record and near record warmth across Arkansas today but it’s not going to last. A strong cold front will move through the state Friday followed by sharply colder temperatures. Highs this week will struggle to around 50 with lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. An upper level...
onlyinark.com
2022 Arkansas Persimmon Winter Prediction
A little about Busvlogger. James is Arkansas's youtuber and has been THE Volkswagen Bus guy on YouTube since 2010. When he's not taking you on a family road trip, James shows you behind the scenes of people building their dream lives, including his own. From his viral success making rainbow cupcakes, putting the finishing touches on the family's relocated 1936 Craftsman farmhouse and visiting Yellowstone, Route 66 or the other side of their mountain in the Ozarks, the experience is always diverse and fun.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 8
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 8, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. N&W Tech Work LLC, Noah Waller, 571 Old El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 10/31/22. Union. Johnson Welding Service LLC, Sean David Johnson, 178 Allison Road, El Dorado filed 10/31/22.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas college gets high remarks
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Northeast Arkansas college is being recognized for its dedication to bringing students a quality education. Lyon College was named the Best College in Arkansas by WalletHub for 2023. According to a news release, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. to help...
Million + Jaw-Dropping Lights at Christmas Capital of Arkansas
Each holiday season there is a charming small town in Arkansas that has become the "Christmas Capital of Arkansas," the place, Batesville on the White River. Riverside Park comes alive with the magic of Christmas that features over a million twinkling lights that seem to flutter and reflect off the banks of the river. This White River Wonderland is home to one of the largest light displays in the state that includes a huge 70-foot LED lighted Ferris Wheel that visitors can ride.
Kait 8
ACHI urges flu shots ahead of holidays
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With flu cases at “very high” levels in the state, a group of Arkansas medical advisors is urging people to get their flu vaccines sooner rather than later. “The flu is ramping up early this year, nationally and in Arkansas,” the Arkansas Center for...
River Valley election results
RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the River Valley area took to the polls to vote on November 8. You can view the results of Sebastian, Crawford, Johnson and Franklin counties below.
Arkansas statewide issues election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
Kait 8
Football Friday Night (11/11/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state playoffs kick off tonight in Arkansas while district championships are on the line in Missouri. History could be made in Pocahontas. Connor Baker has 96 rushing touchdowns in his decorated career. He needs 1 to tie and 2 to break the state record set by former Tennessee and NFL running back Cedric Houston. By the way the Redskins are 9 and 1, 4A-3 champions, and have homefield advantage for at least the first two rounds. Charles Baty’s squad hosts Lincoln this evening at Schoonover Stadium.
Kait 8
WATCH: Region 8 News Election 2022 Preview
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Here’s a preview of the races we’re following on Election Night, Nov. 8, 2022. For election results, both in Arkansas and Missouri, click here.
Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Tuesday night, voters decided against passing Issue Four to legalize recreational marijuana, but despite that setback, some have already begun to look ahead to 2024. A lot of Arkansans have been left to wonder what's coming next in the ongoing push to bring recreational...
