‘This Is Not Going to Stop': Pakistan Says Apocalyptic Flooding Shows the Need for Reparations

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told CNBC that catastrophic flooding in the country reaffirms the need for wealthy countries to deliver on reparations. "Loss and damage" funding, or reparations, is a highly contentious issue that is seen as a fundamental question of climate justice. "The next country that's affected...
Flowing Sewage, Bewildering Signs, Lack of Water: COP27 Faces Logistics Nightmares

Around 35,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries are expected to convene on the southern tip of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula to discuss collective action on how to tackle the climate emergency. The two-week-long event, known as COP27, has encountered several problems in its opening days, however. "Logistics seems to be a...

