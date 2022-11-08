Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘This Is Not Going to Stop': Pakistan Says Apocalyptic Flooding Shows the Need for Reparations
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told CNBC that catastrophic flooding in the country reaffirms the need for wealthy countries to deliver on reparations. "Loss and damage" funding, or reparations, is a highly contentious issue that is seen as a fundamental question of climate justice. "The next country that's affected...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Flowing Sewage, Bewildering Signs, Lack of Water: COP27 Faces Logistics Nightmares
Around 35,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries are expected to convene on the southern tip of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula to discuss collective action on how to tackle the climate emergency. The two-week-long event, known as COP27, has encountered several problems in its opening days, however. "Logistics seems to be a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Tech Sector Could Face More ‘Disruptive' Policies If Republicans Take Control of Congress
"What the Republicans and Democrats are completely aligned on is a tough approach on China. One area where they are less aligned on is getting multilateral partners to agree [on the stance toward China]," said Martin Chorzempa, senior fellow at Peterson Institute for International Economics. "A lot of Republicans think...
Comments / 0