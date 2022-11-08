ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter is Coming: BrightView Debuts New Snow Services Brand

BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--

With winter around the corner and parts of the country already experiencing measurable snowfall, BrightView (NYSE: BV), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today formally introduced a new name and brand for its snow and ice management services – BrightView Snow Services. The new brand reflects the prominent role snow removal plays across BrightView’s portfolio.

BrightView today formally introduced a new name and brand for its snow and ice management services – BrightView Snow Services. (Photo: Business Wire)

While BrightView has long been a leader in snow and ice removal services, the acquisitions of TDE Group, Winter Services, Inc, and Cutting Edge Property Maintenance have further expanded and enhanced the company’s snow leadership and operational capabilities.

“With the recent acquisitions, we’ve further strengthened our position as the premier provider of commercial winter services. The creation of the BrightView Snow Services brand reflects our industry leadership in snow and ice management as well as distinguishes our expertise and competency,” said Jamie Gollotto, President, Seasonal Maintenance Services. “BrightView Snow Services will make the winter months, inclement weather, and inconvenient conditions that come along with it, safe with minimal disruption.”

Businesses and property managers rely on BrightView’s ability to quickly mobilize and react to snowfall events to ensure their parking lots, walkways, and other surfaces are properly treated. State-of-the-art equipment, highly skilled team members, and dedicated snow management training programs enable BrightView to provide customers with year-round support to ensure the cold season does not impact their daily routine. This includes:

  • Detailed property mapping
  • A customized snow management plan
  • Pre-season planning, site inspections, and pre-storm preparation
  • 24/7 storm monitoring that ensures timely action to keep your property safe

As part of the brand rollout, the new BrightView Snow Services logo will adorn BrightView’s fleet of expanding snow-specific equipment and vehicles, including plows, snow blowers, salt spreaders, and skid steers.

About BrightView

BrightView ( NYSE: BV ), the nation’s largest commercial landscaper, proudly designs, creates, and maintains the best landscapes on Earth and provides the most efficient and comprehensive snow and ice removal services. With a dependable service commitment, BrightView brings brilliant landscapes to life at premier properties across the United States, including business parks and corporate offices, homeowners’ associations, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail centers, resorts and theme parks, municipalities, golf courses, and sports venues. BrightView also serves as the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball. Through industry-leading best practices and sustainable solutions, BrightView is invested in taking care of our team members, engaging our clients, inspiring our communities, and preserving our planet. Visit www.BrightView.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Source: BrightView Landscapes

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005105/en/

CONTACT: Jim Brinckman

610-412-9709

jim.brinckman@brightview.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS LANDSCAPE

SOURCE: BrightView Landscapes

PUB: 11/08/2022 06:30 AM/DISC: 11/08/2022 06:32 AM

