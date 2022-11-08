Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Joe Gonzales wins the election for Bexar County District Attorney
SAN ANTONIO – Democrat Joe Gonzales has won the election for the Bexar County District Attorney. Marc LaHood conceded the election Tuesday for the Bexar County District Attorney. He said it was a hard-fought election and wants to thank the nearly half a million voters who came out to vote.
foxsanantonio.com
Peter Sakai defeats Trish DeBerry to win Bexar County Judge
SAN ANTONIO - A big race we've been closely watching is the race for Bexar County Judge. Bexar County will have a new judge after Nelson Wolff retired from the post. He held the seat since 2001, elected to it five times. Democrat Peter Sakai has declared victory after Republican...
foxsanantonio.com
Marc LaHood: Candidate for Bexar County District Attorney
SAN ANTONIO - Marc LaHood is the Republican candidate for Bexar County District Attorney. “My name is Marc LaHood and I want to earn your confidence to serve as your next Bexar County District Attorney. We don’t need the chief law enforcement official of Bexar County looking for alternatives to enforcing the laws on the books and putting people who commit crimes back on the streets any longer! We need leaders who will enforce the laws, put criminals behind bars, and provide accountability and transparency to you, the taxpayer!
50% of Bexar County's registered voters 'didn't show up' at Texas midterms
Voter registration was high but people didn't show up.
KTSA
San Antonio couple sentenced in federal court after restaurant investment fraud scheme
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The United States Department of Justice is announcing the sentencing of a husband and wife accused of running a restaurant investment scheme to defraud business clients of over $1 million. Juan Enrique Kramer, 46, was sentenced to three years in prison and he will...
KSAT 12
CPS case worker forced to resign after police find runaway at her home
SAN MARCOS, Texas – A Child Protective Services case worker was forced to resign this summer, days after police in San Marcos found a juvenile runaway at her home. Georgiana Springer, 23, faces a charge of harboring a runaway child, Hays County Jail records show. County officials declined to...
Gov. Greg Abbott projected to defeat Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke
Here are results of major of the Bexar County and Texas midterms.
saobserver.com
2022 Election Results
The 2022 election results are slowly coming in for Texas and Bexar County. As information develops we will be keeping you up to date. Gregg Abbott was elected to serve another term as Governor of Texas. Abbott: 55% (4,340,862 Votes) O’Rourke 44% (3,425,755 Votes) Judge Peter Sakai sails past...
foxsanantonio.com
Mayor Nirenberg said Councilman Perry should 'resign' if details of accident are accurate
SAN ANTONIO - Police sources tell News 4 San Antonio a man being investigated for involvement in a hit-and-run accident late Sunday is District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry. A redacted police report describing the incident, but blacking out the name of the suspect, was released on Monday by the...
KSAT 12
Man, wife sentenced after stealing over $1M in restaurant investment fraud scheme, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio couple was federally sentenced to prison for failing to report their income to the IRS and scheming to defraud business investors of over a million dollars, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents said Juan Enrique Kramer, 46, promoted a “turn-key” business...
KSAT 12
Four suspects arrested in drug bust on East Side, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Two men and two juveniles were arrested after a bust at a drug house on the East Side, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. BCSO’s Organized Crime Unit -- with help from San Antonio police, Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force -- secured a warrant and arrested the four suspects around 11 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2200 block of East Houston Street.
KSAT 12
South Side residents raise concerns amid fights, drug use, growing homeless population in neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO – Residents in a South Side neighborhood say they no longer feel safe at home. Concerns are growing due to fights and drug use by a growing homeless population in their area. One woman said she walked out to find a fight between three men feet from...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio City Council censures Councilman Mario Bravo
UPDATE 11/10 11:30am: City council has officially censured and passed a no-confidence vote on Councilman Mario Bravo for attack on fellow Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, with whom he had a romantic relationship. Councilman Bravo issued a statement following the censure:. On the morning of September 15th, I became emotionally overwhelmed and...
KSAT 12
Family of UIW student killed by campus police officer in 2013 settles lawsuit against university
SAN ANTONIO – The family of Cameron Redus, the student who was shot and killed by a University of the Incarnate Word police officer in 2013, has settled their lawsuit against the university. Details of the settlement are being kept confidential but Brent Perry, a legal representative for the...
KSAT 12
Atascosa County deputy arrested on domestic violence charge
An Atascosa County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Saturday on a domestic violence charge. Rodney Wigley, 37, a deputy with ACSO since February of this year, was arrested in Wilson County. He’s charged with family violence and felony assault causing bodily injury - choking/impeding breath. A Wilson County...
foxsanantonio.com
VIA will provide free transportation on election day
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County has partnered with VIA Metropolitan Transit to provide free transportation for voters on election day. VIA says they want residents to exercise their "ride to vote " on Tuesday, November 8 for this election in Bexar County. Your voter registration card is your ticket to...
Radio Ink
Explosion Outside Texas Public Radio
KENS5 TV is reporting that the FBI and local authorities are investigating an apparent bomb explosion under a sculpture outside Texas Public Radio’s headquarters in San Antonio Monday. There were no injuries in the blast. The explosion was caught on video outside the Texas Public Radio building. The video...
KSAT 12
19-year-old found not guilty in murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was acquitted of a September 2020 murder on Monday, leaving his lawyers praising the decision and the 16-year-old victim’s family “saddened and distraught.”. Mario Duarte was charged with the murder of 16-year-old Sabstein Diaz, as was his cousin, Julian Vera, whose...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Voters In Five Cities Set To Decide On Local Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives
Texas voters in five cities will have the chance to decide on local marijuana decriminalization measures on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos will weigh in on the reform. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy changes that have been enacted in Texas, a state where statewide citizen initiatives are not currently permitted.
