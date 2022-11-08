ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Joe Gonzales wins the election for Bexar County District Attorney

SAN ANTONIO – Democrat Joe Gonzales has won the election for the Bexar County District Attorney. Marc LaHood conceded the election Tuesday for the Bexar County District Attorney. He said it was a hard-fought election and wants to thank the nearly half a million voters who came out to vote.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Peter Sakai defeats Trish DeBerry to win Bexar County Judge

SAN ANTONIO - A big race we've been closely watching is the race for Bexar County Judge. Bexar County will have a new judge after Nelson Wolff retired from the post. He held the seat since 2001, elected to it five times. Democrat Peter Sakai has declared victory after Republican...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Marc LaHood: Candidate for Bexar County District Attorney

SAN ANTONIO - Marc LaHood is the Republican candidate for Bexar County District Attorney. “My name is Marc LaHood and I want to earn your confidence to serve as your next Bexar County District Attorney. We don’t need the chief law enforcement official of Bexar County looking for alternatives to enforcing the laws on the books and putting people who commit crimes back on the streets any longer! We need leaders who will enforce the laws, put criminals behind bars, and provide accountability and transparency to you, the taxpayer!
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
saobserver.com

2022 Election Results

The 2022 election results are slowly coming in for Texas and Bexar County. As information develops we will be keeping you up to date. Gregg Abbott was elected to serve another term as Governor of Texas. Abbott: 55% (4,340,862 Votes) O’Rourke 44% (3,425,755 Votes) Judge Peter Sakai sails past...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Four suspects arrested in drug bust on East Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men and two juveniles were arrested after a bust at a drug house on the East Side, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. BCSO’s Organized Crime Unit -- with help from San Antonio police, Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force -- secured a warrant and arrested the four suspects around 11 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2200 block of East Houston Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio City Council censures Councilman Mario Bravo

UPDATE 11/10 11:30am: City council has officially censured and passed a no-confidence vote on Councilman Mario Bravo for attack on fellow Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, with whom he had a romantic relationship. Councilman Bravo issued a statement following the censure:. On the morning of September 15th, I became emotionally overwhelmed and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Atascosa County deputy arrested on domestic violence charge

An Atascosa County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Saturday on a domestic violence charge. Rodney Wigley, 37, a deputy with ACSO since February of this year, was arrested in Wilson County. He’s charged with family violence and felony assault causing bodily injury - choking/impeding breath. A Wilson County...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

VIA will provide free transportation on election day

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County has partnered with VIA Metropolitan Transit to provide free transportation for voters on election day. VIA says they want residents to exercise their "ride to vote " on Tuesday, November 8 for this election in Bexar County. Your voter registration card is your ticket to...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Radio Ink

Explosion Outside Texas Public Radio

KENS5 TV is reporting that the FBI and local authorities are investigating an apparent bomb explosion under a sculpture outside Texas Public Radio’s headquarters in San Antonio Monday. There were no injuries in the blast. The explosion was caught on video outside the Texas Public Radio building. The video...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

19-year-old found not guilty in murder trial

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was acquitted of a September 2020 murder on Monday, leaving his lawyers praising the decision and the 16-year-old victim’s family “saddened and distraught.”. Mario Duarte was charged with the murder of 16-year-old Sabstein Diaz, as was his cousin, Julian Vera, whose...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Voters In Five Cities Set To Decide On Local Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives

Texas voters in five cities will have the chance to decide on local marijuana decriminalization measures on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos will weigh in on the reform. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy changes that have been enacted in Texas, a state where statewide citizen initiatives are not currently permitted.
TEXAS STATE

