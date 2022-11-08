Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
‘A Twisted Joke': UN's Flagship Climate Summit Sees Sharp Jump in Fossil Fuel Industry Delegates
The sharp jump in attendees associated with some of the world's biggest polluting oil and gas giants at the U.N.'s flagship climate conference is thought to reflect the rise in the influence of the fossil fuel industry to shape the debate. Campaigners described the findings as a "twisted joke." The...
NBC Miami
Canceled Sailings From China and ‘Radical' Vessel Cuts Hit U.S. Ability to Reach Export Market
A rise in canceled sailings from Asia to the U.S. is slowing the U.S. export market and global shippers are warnings of more "radical" cuts in vessels. The Port of Savannah and Port of Long Beach are seeing the sharpest increase in shipping container delays. The Port of Long Beach...
NBC Miami
Ukrainian Flag Raised in Kherson After Russia's Retreat; Top U.S. General Says ‘Diplomatic Solutions' Possible
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.
NBC Miami
President Biden Says Elon Musk's Relationships With Other Countries Are Worth Looking Into
When asked if Elon Musk was a potential threat to national security, Biden said the centi-billionaire's "cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at." Musk has important international business ties through Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla. Asked on Wednesday whether Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon...
NBC Miami
European Markets Set for Higher Open on U.S. Inflation Reading, China's Easing of Covid Measures
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks are heading for a higher open on Friday as global markets remain buoyant after softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price index reading signaled that inflation may have peaked. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 2.8% higher following Thursday's consumer price index print, which...
NBC Miami
China Eases Covid Measures, Trims Quarantine Time by Two Days
BEIJING — China reduced the quarantine time for international travelers by two days, state media said Friday. Instead of making travelers stay at a centralized quarantine facility for seven days upon arrival in the country, the new rules stipulate a five day quarantine, according to state media. That's followed by three days of home observation, unchanged from prior protocol.
