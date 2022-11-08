ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Ukrainian Flag Raised in Kherson After Russia's Retreat; Top U.S. General Says ‘Diplomatic Solutions' Possible

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.
NBC Miami

President Biden Says Elon Musk's Relationships With Other Countries Are Worth Looking Into

When asked if Elon Musk was a potential threat to national security, Biden said the centi-billionaire's "cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at." Musk has important international business ties through Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla. Asked on Wednesday whether Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon...
NBC Miami

China Eases Covid Measures, Trims Quarantine Time by Two Days

BEIJING — China reduced the quarantine time for international travelers by two days, state media said Friday. Instead of making travelers stay at a centralized quarantine facility for seven days upon arrival in the country, the new rules stipulate a five day quarantine, according to state media. That's followed by three days of home observation, unchanged from prior protocol.

