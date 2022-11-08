Read full article on original website
United Way Of Lamar County
The United Way of Lamar County has announced that this year’s campaign has surpassed the goal of $575,000 by more than $100,000. Nineteen local nonprofits will benefit from the generosity of Lamar County donors. The extra money raised will help victims of last Friday’s tornado.
CitySquare Set to Help Tornado Victims This Weekend
I again as for your help in spreading the word. CitySquare, 2515 Bonham Street, will be open to serve victims of last Friday’s tornado destruction Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and again Sunday, November 13, from 1-5 p.m. We have an abundance of clothing for all ages along with shoes, coats, some household items and personal care items and snacks which have been dropped off. We have been blessed beyond measure and wish to help in any way we can.
“Be The Service” To Help Provide Thanksgiving Meals
If you know of a family needing a Thanksgiving meal, “Be The Service” is here to help. Join the Hopkins County Christian Alliance on Saturday, November 19, as they give out 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Each food box comes with a turkey and other items for a Thanksgiving meal. The food distribution starts at 10:00 am and ends at 2:00 pm. The line for the distribution begins in the Sulphur Springs High School Parking Lot. When you arrive, follow the traffic attendant’s directions. Also, please fill out all the information on the registration card that an attendant will give you that morning. “Be The Service” is an annual event sponsored by local churches in Hopkins County.
Veterans Day In Hopkins County
This year’s public observance of Veterans Day in Hopkins County will be Friday morning at 11:00 on the Sulphur Springs downtown square in front of the Hopkins County Courthouse. Speaker will be Robert Kerr, a local Judge Advocate of the U.S. Marine Corps League. The event is open to all, with some seating available around the flagpole in the center of the square.
No More Clothes Needed by CitySquare Paris
Due to the incredible amount of clothing donations received, CitySquare is no longer accepting clothing donations. However, they do need volunteers to help sort and hang up clothes as they work to help victims of Friday’s tornado outbreak. CitySquare is at 2515 Bonham Street in Paris.
Brush burning site set up for Lamar County tornado victims
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - If you were affected by Friday’s tornado that touched down in Lamar County, a brush burning site is now available to get rid of some of the debris. According to the Lamar County of Emergency Management, the burn site opened Tuesday. Brush, vegetation, and...
Missing engagement ring found in tornado debris, man proposes on the spot. A Texas man proposes to his girlfriend after finding missing engagement ring in tornado debris. More than 70 homes were destroyed or majorly damaged in Lamar County during storms Friday evening.
One of the northeast Texas November 4th tornadoes upgraded to EF-4
One of the nine tornadoes confirmed in northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma last week has now been upgraded to an EF-4 with winds of 170 miles-an-hour and a track of nearly 60 miles from near Clarksville in Red River County
Defense Health Agency
The Defense Health Agency has announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five counties in Texas and Oklahoma may receive emergency prescription refills now through November 16 due to the November 4 tornadoes. They include Hopkins and Lamar counties in Texas and Choctaw, Le Flore, and McCurtain in Oklahoma.
8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
Red Cross announces multi-agency resource center after Nov. 4 storm; damage accessed in 3 counties
IDABEL, Okla. (KSLA) - In the epicenter of the Nov. 4 storms, Idabel, Okla., the Red Cross is hosting a multi-agency resource center. On Nov. 12, The Red Cross is hosting a multi-agency resource center Bypass Church of Christ, located at 120 West Lincoln Road, Idabel, Okla. Anyone affected by the tornado surge on Nov. 4 is urged to come and check on available services and relief information.
Sulphur Springs Lion’s Electric Christmas Parade
The Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org, and they can email you a form. They will grade entries into three categories: large, small, and non-profit. The parade will start at 7:00 pm.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Open House
The Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter is hosting an adoption open house this Saturday, November 12, with the event at the shelter Hillcrest Dr. from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. There are several dogs and cats available for adoption in a good home. Organizers will be selling lunches and chances to win a basket of supplies for your cat or dog. Volunteers will also be on hand to answer questions and give out information about volunteering for the shelter.
Owner offering reward for stolen pickup used in burglary spree
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This white 1986 Ford-250 has been a special part of the Cheek family for nearly 34 years. “Seven, eight years ago, dad came to me and said, ‘hey you can have my truck’ and I said, ‘hey that’s great, it’s a family heirloom.’ So, I pulled it out the pasture,” Jamie Cheek said.
Wood County Constable Federally Indicted For Excessive Force
SHERMAN, Texas – A federal grand jury has indicted an East Texas law enforcement official with federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Kelly Jason Smith, 46, was named in the indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 10 in Sherman, charging him with deprivation of rights under color of law.
At least 8 tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex during storms Friday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Shreveport has been surveying damage left behind from Friday’s (Nov. 4) storms. They have determined at least eight tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex, killing two people and injuring 22. TORNADOES #1 & #2 - McCURTAIN COUNTY, OKLA. The...
Missing engagement ring found in tornado debris, man proposes on the spot
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - When an EF3 tornado destroyed the home near Hopewell, Texas, where Dakota Hudson hid an engagement ring, he never thought he’d see it again. Against all odds, Hudson didn’t just find his missing engagement ring on Tuesday- he popped the question his girlfriend, Lauren Patterson has been waiting seven years to receive.
National Weather Service upgrades Lamar County tornado to EF-4
LAMAR COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The National Weather Service has issued an update about the tornado that tore through Lamar County on Nov. 4, saying it was an EF-4. That's more powerful than what forecasters initially said after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.The Wednesday update upgraded the tornado from an EF-3 rating with 160mph winds to and EF-4 with 170mph winds. It came after the NWS investigated another home that they did not have access to this past Saturday (when they were originally doing damage survey.)Judge Brandon Bell, the highest elected official in Lamar County, declared a disaster in that area. Bell's declaration said at least two dozen people were injured across the county.
Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Bonham voters to decide on school district bond proposals today
Today’s general election in Northeast Texas features a number of bond proposals presented by local school districts around the region. The Greenville, Sulphur Springs, and Bonham ISDs are among those with bonds going before local voters. Back in May, Greenville ISD voters rejected a $169 million bond package. The...
