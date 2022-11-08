If you know of a family needing a Thanksgiving meal, “Be The Service” is here to help. Join the Hopkins County Christian Alliance on Saturday, November 19, as they give out 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Each food box comes with a turkey and other items for a Thanksgiving meal. The food distribution starts at 10:00 am and ends at 2:00 pm. The line for the distribution begins in the Sulphur Springs High School Parking Lot. When you arrive, follow the traffic attendant’s directions. Also, please fill out all the information on the registration card that an attendant will give you that morning. “Be The Service” is an annual event sponsored by local churches in Hopkins County.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO