Man stabbed in the back several times after finding girlfriend's ex hiding in the closet

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested for shooting neighbor's son in the face, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is now behind bars, accused of shooting his neighbor's son in the face with a shotgun. 48-year-old Eutimio Antonio Gonzales was taken into custody Friday morning. Investigators say it started with an argument on Price Avenue on the Southwest Side. According to an arrest...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police asking for help locating murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect. Abel Gallegos, 23, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the murder of Jeremiah Guenther on Dec. 14, 2021. Police said Guenther and his friends were at a convenience store at 750 Cincinnati...
WPFO
Man known as 'Tarzan' wanted after breaking teen's face for dunking on him
SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — Police are searching for a man who investigators say broke a teen's face after he was dunked by him during a basketball game at a Texas gym. According to officials, the 18-year-old victim was playing basketball at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park. At some point, the teenager dunked on the suspect, who was inadvertently cut on his nose during the play.
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing clerk at West Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing an employee at a West Side convenience store. Felton Brady III, 23, has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident on Oct. 13 at the store in the 7300 block of Marbach Road, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
foxsanantonio.com
Burglary suspect dies after being shot by off-duty border patrol agent on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot by an off-duty border patrol agent at a West Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex off Ingram Road near U.S. Highway 151. Police say an off-duty border patrol agent, who doubles...
KTSA
Off-duty Border Patrol Agent shoots burglary suspect at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off duty border patrol agent stopped a burglary at a West Side apartment complex Friday morning. It happed at around 2 A.M. at the Dalian 151 Apartments in 10000 block of Ingram Road. Police report the off-duty agent, who also works as a...
foxsanantonio.com
33 people detained after deputies raid two illegal gambling locations
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office detained 33 individuals and more than 50 gambling machines after raiding two illegal gambling operations. Deputies arrived at the two locations around 5 p.m, Nov. 10. One location was at the 2500 block of W. Woodlawn, and the other at the 100 block of Esma. Both locations are believed to be connected.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels police searching for suspect in restaurant burglary
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a restaurant burglary suspect. Surveillance camera video shows a man breaking into the 7 Monks Café restaurant on the 400 block of North Seguin Avenue around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot several times during fight among groups of people in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot several times after an altercation in Downtown San Antonio. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on South Alamo Street near East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. Police said two groups of people were arguing after leaving a bar when someone pulled out a...
foxsanantonio.com
One Year Later: Woman shot in face at Quarry finds inspiration from other trauma survivors
SAN ANTONIO - One year after she was pistol-whipped, shot in the face and left for dead during an attempted carjacking at the Alamo Quarry Market, a young San Antonio woman is crediting another high-profile trauma survivor with helping her finally begin to heal her emotional wounds. "There are so...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for person who pointed gun at woman at Alamo Heights-area emergency room
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person wanted for threatening an employee at the Methodist ER in Alamo Heights with a gun. Police said a 33-year-old woman arrived to work at the facility at 250 E. Basse Road just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 when a blue vehicle parked in front of her car.
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for man who pulled gun on North Side hospital worker
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a woman in the parking lot of a North Side hospital. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Methodist ER Alamo Heights off East Basse Road near U.S. Highway 281. Police said...
foxsanantonio.com
Police looking for suspect who stabbed man three times at H-E-B checkout
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help finding the person who stabbed a man three times while he was checking out at an H-E-B. Police have released surveillance video and photos of the suspect running from the H-E-B on Valley Hi Drive on Oct. 23. The victim is expected...
foxsanantonio.com
Breakdown of Councilman Clayton Perry police body cam video after drunken hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - More information has surfaced about a hit-and-run wreck allegedly caused by Councilman Clayton Perry. San Antonio Police Department released on Thursday body cam video that shows Perry disheveled and confused. OFFICER: "Your name Clayton?" PERRY: "Yeah." OFFICER: "Mkay. Do you realize you were potentially involved in...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry caused disturbance at restaurant drive-thru prior to hit-and-run, arrest warrant says
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry for his suspected role in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night, court and law enforcement sources told KSAT on Thursday. Perry turned himself in around 4 p.m. at the courthouse. The arrest warrant was issued...
KSAT 12
2 teens wanted in connection with deadly shooting at Northeast Side hookah lounge
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Northeast Side hookah lounge this spring. Andres Villarreal, 18, and Jonathan Jacob Tijerina, 19, are wanted for capital murder and aggravated robbery, according to Crime Stoppers...
KSAT 12
Man wanted for repeatedly exposing himself in Windcrest, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police officers in Windcrest are searching for a man accused of exposing himself three times in the spring. Elijah Rivera is wanted for three counts of indecent exposure, police said on Tuesday. WPD said the incidents happened between April 12 and May 3. He is 5...
foxsanantonio.com
Police bodycam video of Councilman Clayton Perry released after alleged hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry was found at his home acting confused, after being involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday Night. Newly released body-camera footage from the San Antonio Police shows Councilman Perry incoherent, confused, and possibly inebriated. Earlier this week, Councilman Perry admitted he...
KSAT 12
Man killed in rollover crash on Loop 410 on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a rollover crash on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway near Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road and Palo Alto College.
KSAT 12
San Antonio dessert shop shuts down brick-and-mortar store due to violent crime in area
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio small business owner says she can’t keep fighting the uptick of violent crime in her neighborhood and is being forced to close up shop. Chamoy City Limits, located in the 400 block of West Hildebrand Avenue, has been the target of over a dozen break-ins and burglaries.
Comments / 1