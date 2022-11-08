ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Alerts: November 8

The westbound lanes on Daniels Parkway near I-75 in Fort Myers are backed up due to a two-vehicle crash. The left lane is partially blocked as well. Avoid the area if possible.

