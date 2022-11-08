Read full article on original website
UPRA Back At Hopkins County Civic Center
The United Professional Rodeo Association (UPRA) will get back to ropin’ and ridin’ on the weekend of Nov. 18-19 at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Performance times are 7:30 pm each night and will feature team roping, bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, ranch bronc, steer wrestling, ladies’ breakaway, barrel racing, and tie-down roping.
Veterans Day In Hopkins County
This year’s public observance of Veterans Day in Hopkins County will be Friday morning at 11:00 on the Sulphur Springs downtown square in front of the Hopkins County Courthouse. Speaker will be Robert Kerr, a local Judge Advocate of the U.S. Marine Corps League. The event is open to all, with some seating available around the flagpole in the center of the square.
Sulphur Springs HS Band At State UIL Marching Tournament
Congratulations to the Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Marching Band at their first ever appearance at the State UIL Marching Band Tournament at the San Antonio Alamo Dome. The band performed in the preliminary round at 10:45am Wednesday and were chosen to return to the finals at 9pm. They came in 4th place in the state championship round. There are 204 Class 4A bands in Texas.
Paris HS Blue Blazes Marching Band At State Tournament
Congratulations to the Paris High School Blue Blazes Marching Band on its appearance at the State UIL Marching Band Tournament at the San Antonio Alamo Dome. The band performed in the preliminary round at 2:00 pm Wednesday. They selected them to return to the finals at 7:30 pm. They came in 9th place in the state championship round. There are 204 Class 4A bands in Texas.
MPISD – News
They chose Mount Pleasant High School seniors Camdon Johnson and Reese Ball as the MPHS school winners for the 2022 Heisman High School Scholarship program. The Heisman High School Scholarship extends the prestige to our nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most significant victories happen not only on the field but in their schools and communities. These remarkable young leaders set the example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them.
“Be The Service” To Help Provide Thanksgiving Meals
If you know of a family needing a Thanksgiving meal, “Be The Service” is here to help. Join the Hopkins County Christian Alliance on Saturday, November 19, as they give out 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Each food box comes with a turkey and other items for a Thanksgiving meal. The food distribution starts at 10:00 am and ends at 2:00 pm. The line for the distribution begins in the Sulphur Springs High School Parking Lot. When you arrive, follow the traffic attendant’s directions. Also, please fill out all the information on the registration card that an attendant will give you that morning. “Be The Service” is an annual event sponsored by local churches in Hopkins County.
Defense Health Agency
The Defense Health Agency has announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five counties in Texas and Oklahoma may receive emergency prescription refills now through November 16 due to the November 4 tornadoes. They include Hopkins and Lamar counties in Texas and Choctaw, Le Flore, and McCurtain in Oklahoma.
CitySquare Set to Help Tornado Victims This Weekend
I again as for your help in spreading the word. CitySquare, 2515 Bonham Street, will be open to serve victims of last Friday’s tornado destruction Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and again Sunday, November 13, from 1-5 p.m. We have an abundance of clothing for all ages along with shoes, coats, some household items and personal care items and snacks which have been dropped off. We have been blessed beyond measure and wish to help in any way we can.
Grand Opening For New Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home
The brand new Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home invites everyone to its Open House next Tuesday, November 15, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The new state of the art facility is on Wildcat Way across from the Sulphur Springs Middle School.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Open House
The Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter is hosting an adoption open house this Saturday, November 12, with the event at the shelter Hillcrest Dr. from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. There are several dogs and cats available for adoption in a good home. Organizers will be selling lunches and chances to win a basket of supplies for your cat or dog. Volunteers will also be on hand to answer questions and give out information about volunteering for the shelter.
Four Dead In Wood County Crash
Wednesday night, a Winnsboro couple was involved in a car accident on FM 515 about nine miles north of Quitman. The owner of Liefie restaurant on Main St. in Winnsboro, Flippie Strydom, has died from his injuries and his wife, Jackie, remains in ICU in stable condition. Strydom’s Cadillac was eastbound on FM 515, and a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling southbound on FM 2966 and disregarded a stop sign. The driver of the Chevrolet, Brandy Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, and the vehicle’s two passengers, Joshua Daggs, 33, and Emma Addicks, 16, of Yantis, was pronounced dead at the scene.
TxDOT Hosts Online Meetings
PARIS – The Texas Department of Transportation will host online virtual and in-person public meetings to gather public input on proposed improvements for US 271 in Lamar and Red River Counties. The online virtual public meeting will be available through Dec 2, 2022. It will provide an audio and...
United Way Of Lamar County
The United Way of Lamar County has announced that this year’s campaign has surpassed the goal of $575,000 by more than $100,000. Nineteen local nonprofits will benefit from the generosity of Lamar County donors. The extra money raised will help victims of last Friday’s tornado.
Mt Pleasant’s Boots & Bells
OPENING NIGHT LIGHTING FESTIVITIES ARE THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17. City of Mount Pleasant Presents Boots & Bells: An Olde West Christmas. Mount Pleasant, TX – Historic Downtown Mount Pleasant will be a lively place to visit this holiday season as the City presents the Third Annual Boots & Bells. It’s an Olde West Christmas.
JCU Thanksviging Food Drive
Hawkins, Texas—Jarvis Christian University is offering a Thanksgiving Feast Giveaway from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Friday, November 18, at the Fellowship Hall on the first floor of the Smith-Howard Chapel building on the university’s main campus in Hawkins, according to the Coordinator of Community Service and Service Learning Gia Petties.
Sulphur Springs Lion’s Electric Christmas Parade
The Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org, and they can email you a form. They will grade entries into three categories: large, small, and non-profit. The parade will start at 7:00 pm.
No More Clothes Needed by CitySquare Paris
Due to the incredible amount of clothing donations received, CitySquare is no longer accepting clothing donations. However, they do need volunteers to help sort and hang up clothes as they work to help victims of Friday’s tornado outbreak. CitySquare is at 2515 Bonham Street in Paris.
Sulphur Springs Teen Arrested On Weapons Charge
Hopkins County Deputies received a tip that a local teenager was selling guns on social media, advertising them as “ school supplies.” Further investigation led to the identification of the suspect and the location of the guns. The 15-year-old boy, a student at SSISD, was taken into custody at 1:35 Tuesday morning.
