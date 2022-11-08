Read full article on original website
UW Basketball Team Hosts North Florida in Second Outing
Visting Ospreys lost at Gonzaga in season opener.
UConn coasts past Boston on strength of Adama Sanogo’s 27 points
Adama Sanogo poured in 27 points and 15 rebounds as UConn cruised past Boston University 86-57 on Friday night in
Cincinnati Country Day wins Division III girls soccer state championship
CCD, the No. 1 seed in the Division III bracket, defeated Ottawa-Glandorf 1-0 at Lower.com Field in Columbus. Elizabeth Zimmerman scores the game's only goal.
