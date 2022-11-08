Read full article on original website
KSLA
Everywarrior works like family, supporting all military personnel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year, Everywarrior hosts The Feast: The Warrior’s Thanksgiving Feast, so no warrior has to eat Thanksgiving dinner alone. The nonprofit organization supports all military, active and former. Everywarrior is a nonprofit organization started by Founder and Director, Trey McGuire. While McGuire worked in a...
Victim Identified in Deadly Highland Shooting
There was another deadly shooting in the Highland neighborhood in Shreveport on Thursday. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office identified the victim as 32 year old Datwaine J. Broomfield. Police say Broomfield was shot and killed in the 400 block of Boulevard Street on Thursday. He was found in an apartment...
KSLA
A Way of Escape Ministries invites the public to Thanksgiving Dinner
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The A Way of Escape Ministries (AWOEM) is holding a Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mitchell Park Community Center. On Nov. 19th, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., the AWOEM will be holding its Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mitchell Park Community Center, located at 1518 Cox Street, Bossier City.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs Highland shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim from a Shreveport shooting Thursday afternoon. Shreveport police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Thursday. 32-year-old Datwaine J. Broomfield of Shreveport was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
URGENT: Shreveport Police Search for Missing Child
On November 11, 2022, Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Deandrae’s clothing description is unknown at this time, but he is believed to be wearing black Jordan sneakers. Deandrae is about 3’11”, and weighs about 40 lbs, he has short...
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport 10-year-old found, safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police say a ten-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning is back home and safe. According to a post on the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Friday, ten-year-old Deandrae Ester was missing from 7400 block of Glen Leaf Road.
KSLA
Drive-by shooting reported outside city council candidate watch party in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport emergency officials responded to the scene of a reported drive-by shooting outside of a city council candidate’s watch party Tuesday night (Nov. 8). According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, at least half a dozen medical units responded to the 9700 block of Baird Road...
ktalnews.com
1 dead, SPD responding to shooting in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police and EMS are on the scene of a shooting in the Highland neighborhood that happened just before 1:30 p.m. Officers found one deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in a quadruplex on the 400 block of Boulevard St. The Shreveport Fire Department was unable to resuscitate him.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police reveal details about shooting outside Jackson campaign event
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department released new details about a shooting that happened outside of a campaign watch party for Shreveport Councilman Alan Jackson. Police say they responded to the 9700 block of Baird Road for a shooting. Arriving officers found a victim suffering from a...
Louisiana State Police to Hold Sobriety Checkpoint in Bienville Parish
Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Bienville Parish. The mission...
KSLA
Furry Friends Friday: Amazing guide dog, Anna, visits from Hidden Haven
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Hidden Haven Service Training & Obedience Academy brought a special visitor to KSLA for Veterans Day. On Nov. 11, an amazing guide dog, Anna Coburn, visited the studio with her owner and founder of Hidden Haven, Randy Coburn. The nonprofit, Hidden Haven Service Training &...
Shooting Outside Shreveport Campaign Party
More violence rocks the Shreveport community. Police were called to a reported shooting outside the campaign party for Alan Jackson the Shreveport Councilman from District E in southwest Shreveport. The drive by shooting happened at about 8:30 Tuesday night on Baird Road. Police and EMS teams responded to Baird Road...
BBC
The dads spreading love to stop fights in school
Dads on Duty are a team of fathers who patrol Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. They got together after more than 20 students had been arrested for fighting. With a friendly face and a few dad jokes they've helped to reduce the level of violence. For more positive stories...
KSLA
VetFest 2022 rocking Hurricane Alley with entertainment, resources, vendors
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - One of the biggest veteran and first responder events in the Ark-La-Tex is being held at Hurricane Alley in Bossier City. On Nov. 11 to the 13th, BeauxJax and the entire Hurricane Alley will be hosting a multi-day veteran day event, VetFest 2022. The event will benefit three veteran organizations.
KSLA
SPD: Detectives are searching for runaway 15-year-old girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is looking for Tayeleeyona Ivy White, a teen who left her home without permission and has not been seen since. On Nov. 9, SPD reported that they are searching for a runaway teenager. On Nov. 2, Tayleleeyona Ivy White, 15, was last seen at her home on the 700 block of Pickwick Place.
ktoy1047.com
Data shows large amounts of meth in Shreveport's wastewater
Two independent laboratories assisted in collecting the data, which shows the amount of meth in Shreveport’s wastewater is twice as high as any other city in the country. The drug is being secreted from the bodies of users, flushed, and ends up in the wastewater. Like other cities, Shreveport’s wastewater is treated, and authorities have said that the methamphetamine poses no threat.
KTBS
Pedestrian killed in south Bossier Parish accident
ELM GROVE, La. - A 30-year-old Elm Grove man died Wednesday night when he was hit by a pickup on Parish Camp Road in south Bossier Parish. State police say Dallas Broussard was walking in the roadway. Broussard was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead. Troopers...
KSLA
Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County. The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.
KSLA
1 killed in shooting at Minden motel
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
Meth found in Shreveport’s wastewater, officials say
The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories.
