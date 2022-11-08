Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Here's Why This Red-Hot Growth Stock Is a Strong Buy
Health insurance is a promising industry and Molina Healthcare operates among the top players in the sector.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
Zacks.com
Ashland's (ASH) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag
ASH - Free Report) recorded profits from continuing operations of $60 million or $1.09 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending Sep 30, 2022), up from $33 million or 55 cents in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at $1.46 per share, up...
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Zacks.com
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Gains More Than 10% Since Q4 Earnings Release
TTEK - Free Report) shares have gained 10.7% since its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 2, 2022) earnings release on Nov 9. Better-than-expected results and an impressive fiscal 2023 outlook seem to have pleased investors. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7%, marking the 21st consecutive quarter...
Zacks.com
Sunoco's (SUN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
SUN - Free Report) reported third-quarter earnings of 75 cents per unit, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. The bottom line significantly decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $1.00 per unit. Total quarterly revenues of $6,594 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,575 million. The top line, however,...
Zacks.com
W&T Offshore (WTI) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lowers Capex Guidance
WTI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding one-time items) of 33 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents. The bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago quarter’s break-even adjusted earnings. Total quarterly revenues of $266.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Zacks.com
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
SANG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 3.8% on Q3 Earnings Beat
CRAI - Free Report) , reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Solid full-year revenue guidance might have impressed investors as the stock has risen 3.8% since the earnings release on Nov 3. For 2022, on a constant-currency basis relative to 2021, Charles River raised its revenue guidance between $600 million and $608 million (prior view: $585 million and $605 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is, however, pegged below the updated guided range at $595.35 million.
Zacks.com
QIAGEN's (QGEN) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, 2022 View Up
QIAGEN N.V.’s (. QGEN - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were 53 cents (55 cents at constant exchange rate or CER), down 8.6% year over year. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.8%. The bottom line exceeded the company’s third-quarter guidance of...
Zacks.com
Fidelity National (FNF) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Shares Up
FNF - Free Report) gained 2.9% in the last two trading sessions despite missing estimates. The bullish sentiment likely reflected investors’ confidence in the title insurer's inherent strength. FNF reported third-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.07, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.5%. The bottom line...
Zacks.com
SPS Commerce (SPSC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
SPS Commerce (. SPSC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Energizer Holdings (ENR) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
ENR - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
CDRE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -35%. A...
Zacks.com
Can Kraft Heinz Stock Rise After Earnings?
KHC - Free Report) . The company is set to report its Q3 earnings on October 26. Kraft Heinz is one of the largest consumer packaged food and beverage companies in North America. The company’s popular brands include Kraft, Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, and Capri Sun. Investors will want to...
Zacks.com
Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
BOXL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
