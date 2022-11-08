Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Stratasys (SSYS) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Lags Revenues
SSYS - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues fell short of the same. The company’s third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 5 cents per share topped the consensus mark of 3 cents and marked a five-fold improvement from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of a penny.
Zacks.com
Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
BOXL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
Zacks.com
Haemonetics (HAE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2023 View Up
HAE - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 83 cents for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting growth of 38.3% year over year. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.6%. On a GAAP basis, EPS was 64 cents, a 120.7% surge year...
Zacks.com
Virtu Financial (VIRT) Rises 4.2% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
VIRT - Free Report) shares rose 4.2% since it reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Nov 3, 2022. Its results were supported by a huge jump in interest and dividends income. Also, improved performance in the Market Making unit benefited the results. However, the positives were partially offset by increased operating expenses.
Zacks.com
Sunoco's (SUN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
SUN - Free Report) reported third-quarter earnings of 75 cents per unit, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. The bottom line significantly decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $1.00 per unit. Total quarterly revenues of $6,594 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,575 million. The top line, however,...
Zacks.com
Fidelity National (FNF) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Shares Up
FNF - Free Report) gained 2.9% in the last two trading sessions despite missing estimates. The bullish sentiment likely reflected investors’ confidence in the title insurer's inherent strength. FNF reported third-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.07, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.5%. The bottom line...
Zacks.com
Ashland's (ASH) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag
ASH - Free Report) recorded profits from continuing operations of $60 million or $1.09 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending Sep 30, 2022), up from $33 million or 55 cents in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at $1.46 per share, up...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for FREYR Battery (FREY) in Q3 Earnings?
FREYR Battery (. FREY - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14 before the opening bell. FREYR Battery has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 63.65%, on average. Factors to Note. Due to recovering economic activities lately, the higher demand for battery storage is...
Zacks.com
Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 3.8% on Q3 Earnings Beat
CRAI - Free Report) , reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Solid full-year revenue guidance might have impressed investors as the stock has risen 3.8% since the earnings release on Nov 3. For 2022, on a constant-currency basis relative to 2021, Charles River raised its revenue guidance between $600 million and $608 million (prior view: $585 million and $605 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is, however, pegged below the updated guided range at $595.35 million.
Zacks.com
Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
SERA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.35 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.40. This compares to loss of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
HF Sinclair (DINO) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
HF Sinclair (. DINO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
SANG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Acco Brands (ACCO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
ACCO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.17%. A...
Zacks.com
PDF Solutions (PDFS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
PDF Solutions (. PDFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
ACB - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
CS Disco (LAW) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CS Disco (. LAW - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.29. This compares to loss of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Zacks.com
Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LBAI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4%. A...
Zacks.com
Triumph Group (TGI) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, EPS View Up
TGI - Free Report) rose 12.7% to reach $12.61 on Nov 10, following the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share in contrast to Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. The bottom line however declined 30% from 10 cents per share.
Zacks.com
Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ALHC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Sonos (SONO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SONO - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 16. For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $302.5 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 15.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss...
Comments / 0