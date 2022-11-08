Read full article on original website
Worcester cop Colby Turner, accused of stealing $45K, claims someone manipulated his detail records
An attorney for Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner is claiming his arrest on larceny charges was in retaliation for Turner reporting departmental “improprieties,” according to court documents. Turner stands accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work. He has pleaded not guilty...
whdh.com
Lynn man sentenced after stealing iPads, cash from mail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from Lynn was sentenced Wednesday for stealing money from the mail, the Department of Justice said. The announcement said while serving as a City Carrier for the U.S Postal Service, Juan Murillo stole iPads delivered to dorms at Harvard University while on his delivery route June 22 and 30, 2021. Murillo also stole from the mail Sept. 23, taking cash he was supposed to deliver.
USPS employee to pay restitution after stealing cash, iPads from mail
A United States Postal Service employee has been sentenced to probation and will be paying restitution after stealing iPads and money from the mail. Juan Murillo, 32, of Lynn, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service on Aug. 9. He was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to one year probation and was ordered to pay restitution of $2,400.
ABC6.com
‘The public deserves it’: District Attorney Quinn urging for reform of Massachusetts’ dangerousness statute
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn wants to see changes within the dangerousness statue in hopes of keeping dangerous criminals off the streets, protecting lives of innocent citizens. “You commit a new crime, it shouldn’t be a kindergarten time-out for 90 days and back...
Mohamed Jafaar pleads guilty to $21M lottery fraud involving 13K tickets
Mohamed Jafaar has plead guilty to fraud allegations that he claimed and helped cash over 13,000 lottery tickets in 2019, amounting to almost $21 million in winnings. Mohamed Jafaar, 30, his brother Yousef Jafaar, 28, and his father Ali Jafaar, 62, were indicted in Massachusetts federal court in 2021 on one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and multiple counts of filing false tax returns.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
Former Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes’s motion to dismiss negligent driving charges denied
A negligent driving case against a former Brockton Police Chief will go forward after a Worcester District Court judge denied a motion to dismiss it Thursday. Emanuel Gomes was charged with negligent driving in connection with a May 2021 crash during which he veered off an on-ramp and struck a car in the breakdown lane in his department-issued vehicle, according to court documents. His police cruiser went on to strike another car, which flipped on its side due to the impact of the crash.
Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner, accused of stealing detail pay, sues to get firearm license back
A Worcester police officer who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work is suing Chief Steven Sargent in an attempt to get his firearm license reinstated. An initial petition from Turner, 33, to obtain a judicial review of the revocation of his...
newbedfordguide.com
30-year old New Bedford man, wanted for alleged drug trafficking, captured in New Orleans
“A man wanted on drug trafficking charges stemming from a historic seizure of cash, heroin, and cocaine in New Bedford has been captured in New Orleans. A warrant had been issued for AMADO DELGADO MENDEZ, 30, following a search warrant execution at 197 Cottage St. on October 24 th. During a subsequent search, 830 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine, and nearly $1.3 million in cash were seized.
ABC6.com
District attorney says dangerousness statute needs to change after deadly Taunton crash
TAUNON, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn on Tuesday voiced his frustrations after a repeat bond offender was accused of causing a deadly crash in Taunton. Massachusetts State Police said Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez fled from a traffic stop and crashing into another car, killing 54-year-old Lori...
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for receiving shipment of cocaine from Puerto Rico
A Boston man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection with drug trafficking cocaine.
Victor Figueroa-Flores sentenced to life in prison for triple shooting
A Lynn man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection to a triple shooting in 2018 that left one man dead and two others injured, officials said. After an eight-day trial in Lawrence Superior Court, Victor Figueroa-Flores, 23, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Oct. 28, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.
FireRescue1
After discrimination case ruling, Mass. cancels upcoming fire civil-service exam
BOSTON — The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire...
Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs
Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson ‘Shocked’ By Loss to Heroux
In his first full interview since losing Tuesday's election to Democrat Paul Heroux, Bristol County Sheriff and Republican Tom Hodgson said he was "shocked" by the election results. Hodgson said polling by the campaign "was telling me we were doing very strong." He said supporters have asked him, how did...
fallriverreporter.com
One arrested, one wanted, in reported Fall River hammer attack that led to robbery
One Fall River man has been arrested and another is wanted in a reported hammer attack that led to a robbery. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, just after midnight, officers responded to the area of the Fall River Justice Center in response to reports of a man being assaulted with a hammer.
Melrose police warn community of chimney sweep scam
The Melrose Police Department is informing its residents on how to avoid home improvement scams after two residents were met by individuals claiming they needed chimney sweeps. “Home improvement scams such as those which claim homeowners need chimney repairs often prey on the elderly, initially offering low prices for work,...
WCVB
Wrongfully-convicted man wants Suffolk County prosecutor held accountable
BOSTON — Robert Foxworth always maintained his innocence. He was released from prison in December 2020 after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Boston, after it came out that a member of the prosecution team coerced the only eyewitness into falsely identifying Foxworth as the killer.
Boston 14-year-old had gun, broke into home to hide from police, DA says
Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy from Boston was charged in court with multiple gun and breaking and entering offenses for an incident where he allegedly broke into a residence after fleeing from police during a traffic stop, officials said. The teenager was charged in Suffolk County Juvenile Court with carrying a...
South Shore businesswoman killed in crash involving a man wanted by police for drug trafficking
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the South Shore woman who was killed in a deadly crash on Monday involving a Medford man who was wanted by police for an ongoing investigation. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car just moments after the...
