Stoughton, MA

whdh.com

Lynn man sentenced after stealing iPads, cash from mail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from Lynn was sentenced Wednesday for stealing money from the mail, the Department of Justice said. The announcement said while serving as a City Carrier for the U.S Postal Service, Juan Murillo stole iPads delivered to dorms at Harvard University while on his delivery route June 22 and 30, 2021. Murillo also stole from the mail Sept. 23, taking cash he was supposed to deliver.
LYNN, MA
MassLive.com

USPS employee to pay restitution after stealing cash, iPads from mail

A United States Postal Service employee has been sentenced to probation and will be paying restitution after stealing iPads and money from the mail. Juan Murillo, 32, of Lynn, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service on Aug. 9. He was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to one year probation and was ordered to pay restitution of $2,400.
LYNN, MA
MassLive.com

Mohamed Jafaar pleads guilty to $21M lottery fraud involving 13K tickets

Mohamed Jafaar has plead guilty to fraud allegations that he claimed and helped cash over 13,000 lottery tickets in 2019, amounting to almost $21 million in winnings. Mohamed Jafaar, 30, his brother Yousef Jafaar, 28, and his father Ali Jafaar, 62, were indicted in Massachusetts federal court in 2021 on one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and multiple counts of filing false tax returns.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
HOLLISTON, MA
MassLive.com

Former Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes’s motion to dismiss negligent driving charges denied

A negligent driving case against a former Brockton Police Chief will go forward after a Worcester District Court judge denied a motion to dismiss it Thursday. Emanuel Gomes was charged with negligent driving in connection with a May 2021 crash during which he veered off an on-ramp and struck a car in the breakdown lane in his department-issued vehicle, according to court documents. His police cruiser went on to strike another car, which flipped on its side due to the impact of the crash.
BROCKTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

30-year old New Bedford man, wanted for alleged drug trafficking, captured in New Orleans

“A man wanted on drug trafficking charges stemming from a historic seizure of cash, heroin, and cocaine in New Bedford has been captured in New Orleans. A warrant had been issued for AMADO DELGADO MENDEZ, 30, following a search warrant execution at 197 Cottage St. on October 24 th. During a subsequent search, 830 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine, and nearly $1.3 million in cash were seized.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Victor Figueroa-Flores sentenced to life in prison for triple shooting

A Lynn man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection to a triple shooting in 2018 that left one man dead and two others injured, officials said. After an eight-day trial in Lawrence Superior Court, Victor Figueroa-Flores, 23, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Oct. 28, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.
LYNN, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs

Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Melrose police warn community of chimney sweep scam

The Melrose Police Department is informing its residents on how to avoid home improvement scams after two residents were met by individuals claiming they needed chimney sweeps. “Home improvement scams such as those which claim homeowners need chimney repairs often prey on the elderly, initially offering low prices for work,...
MELROSE, MA
