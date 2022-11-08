Read full article on original website
Related
Will Ross Stores (ROST) Retain Its Earnings Beat Streak in Q3?
ROST - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 17. The off-price retailer of apparel and home accessories is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings declines in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.36 billion, indicating...
What's in the Cards for FREYR Battery (FREY) in Q3 Earnings?
FREYR Battery (. FREY - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14 before the opening bell. FREYR Battery has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 63.65%, on average. Factors to Note. Due to recovering economic activities lately, the higher demand for battery storage is...
Will Segmental Performance Aid Huntington's (HII) Q3 Earnings?
HII - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3 before market open. Huntington Ingalls delivered an earnings surprise of 29.45% in the last reported quarter. The company came up with a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 12.38%. Strong sales growth across most of its segments may have benefited its top line in the third quarter.
Virtu Financial (VIRT) Rises 4.2% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
VIRT - Free Report) shares rose 4.2% since it reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Nov 3, 2022. Its results were supported by a huge jump in interest and dividends income. Also, improved performance in the Market Making unit benefited the results. However, the positives were partially offset by increased operating expenses.
Flowers Foods (FLO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales View Up
FLO - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the former increasing year over year. The top line increased due to growth in Branded retail, Store branded retail, and Non-retail and other sales. Quarterly sales benefited from pricing actions to counter increased inflation.
Breaking Down Target (TGT) Stock Before Q3 Earnings
TGT - Free Report) trading 39% off its high, investors are eagerly looking toward its Q3 earnings report on November 16. The better than expected consumer price Index (CPI) numbers for October should boost optimism surrounding the retail giant’s report. TGT’s third quarter report will also give further insight into consumer spending amid an economic downturn.
Star Bulk (SBLK) to Report Q3 Earnings:What's in Store?
SBLK - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 16, after market close. SBLK has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. The average beat is 13.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Star Bulk’s third-quarter earnings has been revised 4.8% downward in the past 60 days.
Earnings Preview: Energizer Holdings (ENR) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
ENR - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Sally Beauty's (SBH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y
SBH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, net sales and earnings declined on a year-over-year basis. The company continued to battle inflationary pressures and supply chain headwinds in the quarter. During fiscal 2023, Sally Beauty...
Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 3.8% on Q3 Earnings Beat
CRAI - Free Report) , reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Solid full-year revenue guidance might have impressed investors as the stock has risen 3.8% since the earnings release on Nov 3. For 2022, on a constant-currency basis relative to 2021, Charles River raised its revenue guidance between $600 million and $608 million (prior view: $585 million and $605 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is, however, pegged below the updated guided range at $595.35 million.
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
CELU - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Sonos (SONO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SONO - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 16. For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $302.5 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 15.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss...
Sunoco's (SUN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
SUN - Free Report) reported third-quarter earnings of 75 cents per unit, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. The bottom line significantly decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $1.00 per unit. Total quarterly revenues of $6,594 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,575 million. The top line, however,...
W&T Offshore (WTI) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lowers Capex Guidance
WTI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding one-time items) of 33 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents. The bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago quarter’s break-even adjusted earnings. Total quarterly revenues of $266.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
QIAGEN's (QGEN) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, 2022 View Up
QIAGEN N.V.’s (. QGEN - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were 53 cents (55 cents at constant exchange rate or CER), down 8.6% year over year. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.8%. The bottom line exceeded the company’s third-quarter guidance of...
Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
CDRE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -35%. A...
Fidelity National (FNF) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Shares Up
FNF - Free Report) gained 2.9% in the last two trading sessions despite missing estimates. The bullish sentiment likely reflected investors’ confidence in the title insurer's inherent strength. FNF reported third-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.07, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.5%. The bottom line...
Stratasys (SSYS) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Lags Revenues
SSYS - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues fell short of the same. The company’s third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 5 cents per share topped the consensus mark of 3 cents and marked a five-fold improvement from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of a penny.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
SANG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Nine Energy (NINE) Stock
NINE - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
