mocoshow.com
The Tallest Tower in Silver Spring, Solaire 8200 Dixon, Now Open for First Occupancy
Washington Property Company (WPC) has delivered its latest luxury apartment community, Solaire 8200 Dixon, a 403-unit, 27-story tower in the heart of the Ripley District in downtown Silver Spring, MD. WPC Residential has leased about 30% of the building and residents began moving in last month. They are currently accepting applications for the remaining studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Information can be found at www.solaire8200.com.
mocoshow.com
Silver Diner in Gaithersburg is Building an Outdoor Patio That Can Remain Open in Any Weather
Many may have noticed the deconstruction of Silver Diner’s outdoor patio in Gaithersburg’s Rio Lakefront, but it is just temporary and a new patio is on the way. We were told by an employee this morning that the diner is planning on constructing a new outdoor patio that can remain open in any weather. The patio will be covered to protect customers from precipitation and will have the ability to be heated in colder months. Silver Diner has experienced delays because the patio is situated above water and supports must all go beneath the water, but the diner expects the new patio to be ready to go in about a month.
Opening Delayed for Black Lion Café in Downtown Silver Spring
The opening of Black Lion Café in downtown Silver Spring has been delayed, according to a message sent to the Source. The Rockville-based coffee shop and roaster had originally planned for a November 1 opening, but has been postponed due to a delay in the café’s final inspection, a representative said. A new opening date has not been confirmed.
mocoshow.com
‘Christmas on the Farm’ Will Be Hosted Dec. 3-4 at Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood
“Christmas on the Farm,” a special way to celebrate the holidays in a country setting, will be hosted by the Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4. On each day, the Farm Park, which is located at 18400 Muncaster Mill Rd. in Derwood, will welcome visitors with activities and display from noon-5 p.m. There is no charge for admission.
mocoshow.com
Foxtrot to Open First Maryland Location in Bethesda on Friday, November 18
Foxtrot announced today that its fifth DMV-area location at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Ave.) will officially open to the public on Friday, November 18. Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last. Guests will be able to celebrate the grand opening with an all-day celebration on Friday, November 18, from 4-7PM, featuring live music, food, and drinks. The 4,000-square-foot space’s renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as interior designer.
WTOP
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed
Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
mocoshow.com
Monday Properties Purchases Park Plaza I & II in Rockville For $42 Million
Monday Properties, a real estate investment firm, acquired Park Plaza I & II, a 266,077 square foot, Class A office complex in Rockville for $42 million earlier this fall. The two-building asset, located T 2101 & 2099 Gaither Road in Rockville, is Monday Properties’ first commercial acquisition in Maryland. Located in the I-270 Life Sciences Corridor, Park Plaza I & II are proximate to King Farm, Rio Lakefront and Downtown Crown. The property is located less than a mile from the Shady Grove Metro Station and is accessible via I-270, I-370, and Route 355. Amenities include a conference center, 24/7 fitness center, yoga studio, cafe, a three-level parking garage, and outdoor features including private terraces and a plaza.
rockvillenights.com
Stop Work order issued at Ritchie Center in Rockville
The City of Rockville has posted a Stop Work order at the former La Limena space at the Ritchie Center on Rockville Pike. "You can not do any work w/o approved plans/permit," reads a handwritten note by a City code enforcement inspector. A valid demolition permit from the City is posted in the window, issued back in August. "*DEMO DOES not include," the inspector's note adds.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick
Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
storereporter.com
Dick’s on the Pike, Red Orchard expands, Slapfish is fried
Dick’s Warehouse Sale, the off-price offshoot of Dick’s Sporting Goods, just opened its doors on Rockville Pike. Housed in the former Saks Off 5th space at Congressional Plaza, this is a no-frills operation with bare walls and unfinished ceilings. But if you’re looking for bargains, you’ll find them here: Racks and racks of clothes, shoes and workout gear, all the major brands, all at clearance prices. Grand opening festivities, with discounts and gift cards, will be happening all weekend long.
rockvillenights.com
See's Candies opens at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Lily Pulitzer deals with "maintenance issues"
Has opened at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The seasonal candy store has a variety of chocolate assortments in gift boxes. There are also Christmas-themed gift bags on display. Look for See's Candies on Level 1 of the mall, next to Journeys. was temporarily closed at the mall yesterday. According...
UPDATED: Firepan Korean BBQ Starts Soft Opening Today in Downtown Silver Spring
UPDATE: Owner Jay Bae has notified the Source that today’s soft opening is incorrect. “Our marketing team misunderstood,” Bae said in a message to the Source. Firepan Korean BBQ will be soft opening its downtown Silver Spring location starting today, according to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account.
Commercial Observer
Vape Shop Takes Last Spot at Gaithersburg Retail Center
Tobacco Hut & Vape, a smoking and vape shop with locations throughout Virginia and Maryland, has inked a 1,003-square-foot retail space at Gaitherstowne Plaza in Gaithersburg, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Divaris Real Estate represented the landlord, Milbrook Properties, which acquired the center this summer in a $24.5 million deal.
mymcmedia.org
Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week
The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
“We’re Bump ‘n Grind, a Specialty Coffee Shop, Record Store and Roaster.”
“Hi! We’re Bump ‘n Grind, a Specialty Coffee Shop, Record Store and Roaster dedicated to and inspired by Coffee, Music, and Community. We create significant third spaces inspired by their neighborhoods; micro-roast, top-grade environmentally and ethically sourced coffee from around the world; and support musicians, & artists of all kinds. With our coffee, we aim to create the “perfect cup” and would love for you to join in our journey.
Four Red Line Stations To Close This Weekend
Four Red Line stations will be closed for maintenance this weekend, Metro has announced. The Red Line will operate every 10 minutes between Shady Grove and Fort Totten. Due to switch replacement, there will be no service at the Takoma, Silver Spring, Forest Glen, Wheaton, and Glenmont stations. Free shuttle buses will be provided.
mocoshow.com
Construction Progresses at MoCo’s First Wawa
Construction on the Gaithersburg location is ongoing (photos below). The convenience store/gas station will be taking over the site of the old Becraft Antiques location on 355, across from Gaithersburg High School at 405 S Frederick Ave. While an exact opening date isn’t available, it should open at some point in 2023.
Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced
Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
baltimorefishbowl.com
A coup in Columbia? A dynamic leader faces a disgruntled board in Maryland’s second-largest city.
It was deep into the third hour of a dry meeting on budgets and ethics policies when the president of the Columbia Association directed a stark question to the board that just 18 months ago hired her for one of the most prominent leadership positions in Howard County. “I actually...
mocoshow.com
Two Separate Robberies of Montgomery County Fast Food Restaurants Occurred on Thursday Night
Two fast-food establishments in Montgomery County were robbed on Thursday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm at the KFC/Taco Bell on Blair Road, just east of Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring. A male armed with a handgun obtained an unknown s sum of cash. The second robbery occurred at Popeyes on Lockwood Drive, just off of Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Ave in White Oak. An unknown sum of cash was obtained at gun point.
