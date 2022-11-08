Read full article on original website
Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York
Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger received Instagram message from Jaguars player that caused serious eye injury
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was back in the Giants’ locker room Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone near his left eye and a deviated septum. He does not know exactly when he will return to the football field, but he believes...
Eagles can accomplish something that hasn’t been done since the 1958 Baltimore Colts
PHILADELPHIA – Many people who think of the 1958 Baltimore Colts think of the black and white video from “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” with Johnny Unitas leading the Colts offense down the field, handing the ball off to Alan Ameche for a game-winning touchdown in overtime.
Eagles’ Darius Slay, with ‘the best hands on the team,’ tries to get his mitts on A.J. Brown’s money
PHILADELPHIA — In the corner of a practice field at NovaCare Center, the defensive backs are running through their hands drills with the precision of a marching band. They move individually, but in unison and you wonder: If we handed out a tuba and drums and watched this from above, would all this spell out, “Eagles Eight and Oh”?
Giants’ Richie James didn’t go sleeveless in Seattle and now his return job is in jeopardy
Richie James has been cleared to play Sunday against the Houston Texans after suffering a concussion while returning a punt in the Giants’ Week 8 loss at Seattle. Now, the question becomes whether the fifth-year receiver will continue to be the team’s top punt returner.
NFL Week 9 picks: Predictions for Houston Texans vs. New York Giants | Will Brian Daboll and Co. take care of business?
Coming out of their bye week, the Giants get a winnable home game Sunday. Will they improve to 7-2 against the Texans (1-6-1) at MetLife Stadium — and boost their chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016?. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Jets midseason progress report: Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Quinnen Williams, more | Room to improve
The Jets are writing a great, improbable story through the first nine games of the season, putting themselves in a position to do something few thought possible two months ago: end their playoff drought right now. Coach Robert Saleh has pushed all the right buttons in crunch time, but most...
Ex-Giants linebacker announces retirement
Blake Martinez joined a new team just over a month ago. And now, he’s retiring from football. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The linebacker signed for the practice squad of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 4 and then signed to the active roster three days later. Thursday, he posted this to his Instagram:
Aaron Judge update: Giants make move geared to signing Yankees’ free agent
Beware, Yankees! The San Francisco Giants are hot for Aaron Judge and they’ve already made a move that could help lead to a big-money free agent signing. On the first day of the open market, the Giants free up another $8 million on Thursday by opting to pay third baseman Evan Longoria a $5 million buyout rather than vet a $13-million club option for 2023.
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott hops on Odell Beckham Jr. train
Another day, another Cowboy trying to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas. The Dallas Cowboys have not been quiet about their interest in the wide receiver, and now quarterback Dak Prescott has joined the conversation. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Todd Archer tweeted Thursday:. Dak...
NFL parlays Week 10: Best parlay picks this week
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There are a number of intriguing matchups on the NFL schedule this week, and we’ve got our best Week 10 parlay picks below....
Did Eagles’ Nick Sirianni leave door open for Frank Reich to join staff in future?
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walked into the NovaCare Complex auditorium Thursday, two days after the midterm elections, wearing a black T-shirt that read “Sirianni Hurts ‘22” — a gift from his quarterback, who has been running an eight-game MVP campaign. BUY EAGLES...
Giants’ Saquon Barkley lobbies for Odell Beckham reunion: ‘It would be a great story’
Count Saquon Barkley among the advocates for that. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Personally, I think it would be a great story [for Beckham] to come back — and to continue to help build success,” Barkley said Friday, as the 6-2 Giants prepare to host the Texans on Sunday.
Giants know how to finish, but need to find a way to start faster in final nine games
The Giants have been great closers this season, outscoring their opponents 61-36 in the fourth quarter overall and 56-12 in their six victories. Their ability to finish is the No. 1 reason they are coming out of the bye week with a 6-2 record and have an outstanding chance to end their five-year playoff drought.
Eagles injury report: Key member of secondary missed practice for 2nd straight day
PHILADELPHIA — As the bass from hip-hop artist Future’s “Chickens” was rattling off the walls at the indoor practice facility at the NovaCare Complex Friday afternoon, the Eagles defensive backs were running to orange cones that were placed in front of them. Under the direction of defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, each player. ran up to the cone, before backpedaling and looking for the ball being thrown their way.
Texans-Giants injury report: Evan Neal, Daniel Bellinger out; Kenny Golladay, Oshane Ximines likely back (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official final injury report for Sunday’s home game against Houston ... Out: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), OT Evan Neal (knee) Questionable: CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), OLB Oshane Ximines (quadriceps) Bellinger and Neal didn’t practice at all this week,...
Jets game-by-game predictions for second half: Is Robert Saleh’s team ready for a playoff run?
The Jets were a fun story during their first half of the season. They have a young, talented roster that has thrived in close, crazy games. They were supposed to be a team on the rise this year. But suddenly the expectations have changed. That’s what happens when you win...
Giants drop BIG hint they want Aaron Judge really bad
There are a bunch of reasons why the San Francisco Giants are expected to be all in on trying to steal Aaron Judge from the Yankees. They love his tremendous power and that he’s a complete hitter. They love his outfield play and his work habits. They love his...
Ex-Eagles coach gets new role with USFL
John DeFilippo is going to be a head coach. The USFL announced Thursday that DeFilippo has been named head coach of the New Orleans Breakers. The 44-year-old has had a 22 year career as an offensive expert across eight NFL teams and four Division I teams. He was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 as quarterbacks coach and helped the Birds to their first Super Bowl win in 2018.
