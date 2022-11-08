Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
A cold front brings rain and cold temperatures today
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! This may also be our final day of Fall as the cold front that is coming in will not only bring rainy weather today, but it will bring Winter feeling temperatures for at least the next week. Turning rainy and cold today: Temperatures...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Cold front entering north Louisiana this weekend
A strong cold front began arriving in our area overnight and temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day. Cooler than normal temperatures are expected through this weekend and throughout next week, including temperatures at or below freezing Saturday night. No threat of winter precipitation at this time. A threat...
Louisiana Set to 'Chill' This Weekend as Cold Front Arrives
Louisiana gets a break from the unseasonably warm temperatures today but be careful what you wish for, colder weather is coming for the weekend.
Ten Things Louisiana People Hate Most About Winter
Not sure if you have gotten the word yet, but we have a cold front blustering its way here into Louisiana by this weekend. Low temperatures are going to drop into thirties Saturday and will stay on the cold side for the foreseeable future. While it's great news for all...
ktalnews.com
Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida Panhandle, south Georgia
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A less-powerful Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to move across Florida and batter the state with strong winds and heavy rain. The system quickly weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was the first hurricane to make landfall in the US this late in the season in about 40 years. It’s the third time on record a hurricane has struck Florida in November.
The 7 Most Infamous Female Killers In Louisiana History
Before we really get into this, these woman committed horrible crimes. Our thoughts are with the families who had to experience the tragic events they're responsible for. But that begs the question: why are we interested in these people? The stories that we're about to talk about have been written about before. There are TV shows and movies created around these stories. Many people are interested in learning more about these killers. But why?
Free Pizza For Veterans Tomorrow In Three SW Louisiana Cities
In honor of Veterans Day, Crust Pizza Co. will be giving out Free 10” Personal Pizzas tomorrow to any Veteran as a thank-you for their service to our country. “Anytime we have the opportunity to give back to the community, especially our military personnel, we make sure we go above and beyond to show our appreciation!” Said Amber Treybig, Crust Pizza Co. Marketing Director.
thecentersquare.com
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
NOLA.com
Letters: Minimum size proposal for speckled trout creates problems for Louisiana anglers
I agree with environmental journalist Bob Marshall on reducing the limit from 25 to 15 speckled trout per day. I attended the Wildlife & Fisheries meeting in which this was discussed. There was virtually no opposition to reducing the number limit. The biggest issue was increasing the size minimum from 12 inches to 13 1/2 inches.
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana repairing Cheniere Lake Bridge in Ouachita Parish
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has provided an update on the status of the $9.5 million project to replace the Cheniere Lake Bridge on LA 3033, as well as construct a new spillway structure in West Monroe, Ouachita Parish. Following the construction of the new spillway, the soil...
thelouisianaweekend.com
All About Miss Louisiana USA 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - We spent the afternoon with Miss Louisiana USA 2022 KT Scannell. A Livingston Parish Louisiana native, KT is enjoying her reign. Watch as she discusses her journey to become Miss Louisiana USA as well as her inspirations and motivations in life. She also has a special message and missions to uplift Veterans of the US Armed Forces. KT is a shining star who brings joy to everyone she meets. To learn more about KT Scannell or to enter in an upcoming Miss Louisiana USA pageant, visit HERE to Join the Hive and send pollination letters to Veterans visit HERE.
NOLA.com
Expect hours of delays after fiery 18-wheeler crash on I-10 near MS-LA state line
Drivers traveling from the Mississippi Coast into Louisiana should expect hours of westbound traffic delays after an 18-wheeler caught fire on the Interstate 10 bridge near the state line. Mississippi Highway Patrol said the commercial vehicle, which was loaded with bolts, crashed into the bridge railing early Wednesday morning and...
Baton Rouge Business Report
See where Gulf’s first offshore wind farms will locate
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end, reports NOLA.com. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday...
NOLA.com
Louisiana's district attorneys are sparing in use of newfound power to shorten sentences
ANGIE -- It had been a long day of mowing brush in the heat, so Jeffrey Fornea and his 69-year-old father rested on their back porch in this small town in Washington Parish. They were sipping Cokes, feet propped up, when they heard a gunshot. A group of young men...
theadvocate.com
'Fiscal cliff' ahead for Louisiana coastal restoration efforts, report warns
Louisiana’s expensive fight against land loss is headed for a “fiscal cliff,” with the bulk of coastal restoration funding set to run out by 2032, a state watchdog group warned in a new report. The state’s 50-year Coastal Master Plan relies heavily on $8.7 billion in fines...
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Single-Vehicle Crash
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Nighttime Single-Vehicle Crash. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 10, 2022, that on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Parish Camp Road, just east of Fairview Point Road. Dallas Broussard III, 30, of Elm Grove, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
KPLC TV
Hometown Heroes - Nathaniel Sapp
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hawthorn Nathaniel Sapp joined the United States Marines in 1963 and soon found himself in Vietnam, just as the war was escalating. “My job was a rifleman,” recalled Sapp. “We had M14 rifles and 45 pistols and a belt full of grenades. We don’t want to leave them out,” he laughs.
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Thompson Road Extension near Louisiana Highway 56. Cody Schexnayder, 48, of Houma, Louisiana, died in the crash.
