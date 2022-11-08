Read full article on original website
Spirit Lake High School Brings “Suessical the Musical” to Sami Center
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — It’s the weekend when high schools perform their fall plays and musicals between athletic seasons. In Spirit Lake, Senior Maggie McKimm says “Suessical the Musical” is on stage at the Sami Center tonight and tomorrow afternoon. McKimm tells KICD News the...
Terry Teege, 67, of Milford
A Celebration of Life for 67-year-old Terry Teege of Milford will be Sunday, November 13th, from 1-3 p.m. in the Queens Room at Village West in Okoboji. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
Spencer Main Street Receives Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Out of 32 applicants, 10 were awarded a Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant this year, and one of those recipients was Spencer Main Street. The grant is given out yearly, and this year makes two in a row for Spencer Main Street. Director Nancy Naeve shared the plan investor 1103 Industries has for the Union Block building with the $100,000 they were awarded.
Iowa Great Lakes Chamber Holds Annual Meeting
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Members of the Iowa Great Lakes Area chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting Monday night. The new board chairman is Andy Lux. The Large Business of the Year award went to Sunshine Foods in Milford, the Small Business of the Year award went to Boji Spudz from Arnolds Park, and the overall Chamber Member of the Year was presented to West O Beer.
Clay County Tourism Reveals New Logo as Part of Re-Branding
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County Tourism has revealed its new logo as part of its rebranding that was announced earlier this year. Jason Vulk with F8 Creative walked the City Council through the process of creating the logo saying the idea was to make it simple while also attempting to capture the entire county.
Marilyn Nelson, 86, of West Bend Formerly of Rolfe
Memorial services for 86-year-old Marilyn Nelson of West Bend, formerly of Rolfe, will be Monday, November 14th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in West Bend with burial at Clinton-Garfield Cemetery near Rolfe. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Powers Funeral Home in...
Russel Barber, 88, of Estherville
Services for 88-year-old Russel Barber of Estherville will be Tuesday, November 15th, at 10:30 a.m. at Henry-Olson Funeral Chapel in Estherville with burial at East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge of the arrangements.
Larry Bendixen, 84, of Mallard
A Celebration of Life for 84-year-old Larry Bendixen of Mallard will be Sunday, November 13th, from 4-6 p.m. at Pizza Ranch in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Marcia Stephas, 83, of Ruthven and formerly of Royal
Services for 83-year-old Marcia Stephas of Ruthven and formerly of Royal will be Monday, November 14th at 11 AM at the United Methodist Church in Royal. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Ruthven is in charge of arrangements.
Spencer’s Gross to Swim at State
Marshalltown, Ia (KICD) – State Swimming is in action this afternoon at the Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA. The Spencer Tigers have 3 relays going tomorrow, but for today, the one individual qualifier Lilly Gross will swim in the 4th heat of the 100 Yard Breastroke Prelims. Here’s coach Amy Lawrence.
Anna Vanderhoff, 78, of Ruthven
Services for 78-year-old Anna Vanderhoff of Ruthven will be Monday, November 14th at 11 AM at the United Methodist Church in Gillett Grove. Visitation will be at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven on Sunday, November 13th from 2 PM to 4 PM. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Ruthven is in charge of arrangements.
Two arrested after joy ride on tractor
PRIMGHAR—Two residents of the Pride Group facility near Primghar were arrested about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after taking a small tractor for a joy ride the previous day. The arrests of 59-year-old Neal Quinn Lynch and 23-year-old Michael James Fondell stemmed from them entering a Pride Group shed, taking a 2001 John Deere 2305 tractor and driving it off the property west of Primghar about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Ash Tree Removal Beginning Next Week in Part of Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board got an update on Tuesday on the process of removing ash trees from portions of the community after the Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in town earlier this year. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says trees begin to be taken out...
Day care deserts cause crisis in N'West Iowa
SIOUX CENTER—When Rock Valley resident Carrie Vande Kamp couldn’t find adequate child care for her two young children, she took an unprecedented step — she opened her own day care. Vande Kamp and her husband, who are both 29, have two young children, 3-year-old Adeline and 1-year-old...
Men From Hartley, Sioux Center Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sibley, Iowa– A Hartley man and a Sioux Center man were both taken to the hospital after an accident near Sibley on Friday, November 4, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that at about 4:20 p.m. that day, 24-year-old Ethan Adams of Hartley was driving a 2014 Chevy pickup southbound on Highway 59, five miles east and five south of Sibley. They tell us that 84-year-old Arlon Sandbulte of Sioux Center was eastbound on A34 in a 2022 Lincoln SUV.
Sioux Center woman cited for overbilling
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Blanca Castro Ramos stemmed from her overbilling a Sioux Center business for services, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. On Aug. 12,...
O’Brien Pair Arrested For Unauthorized Credit Card Use
Paulina, IA (KICD) — A man and woman from O’Brien County are facing theft charges following an investigation into the report of a stolen credit card. The report came from a Ruthven man who told the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office that his credit card had been stolen out of his truck. Five purchases at the Casey’s and Dollar General Store in Paulina he said he did not authorize were on a bank statement he showed authorities.
Department Heads Give Monthy Council Reports
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council heard updates with department heads on Monday during the regular meeting. Fire Chief John Conyn reported his crew responded to more than 70 calls for service in October. Outside of emergencies, Spencer Fire Rescue puts its focus on fire prevention. In other...
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
Former Lake Park Church Destroyed by Fire
The former Methodist church building in Lake Park has been destroyed after going up in flames early Wednesday morning. Fire Chief Brandon Ehret says the old wooden structure in the northwest corner of town was already engulfed by fire when his crew arrived on scene around midnight. Ehret says the...
