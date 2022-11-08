Read full article on original website
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of November 14, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Nov. 14 – 20. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Local election results across the Green Hills Region for Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Grundy County Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray carried every precinct to win re-election over the challenge of declared write-in candidate Kevin Ireland. Ray, whose name was on the ballot, received 1,890 votes. The number of write-in votes for presiding commissioner totaled 1,162. Ireland had at least 1,055 of them. There was a separate team counting write-in ballots. Tuesday’s general election saw a voter turnout of 56.7% in Grundy County. (3,265 votes: 5,760 registered voters)
Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation announces hiring of new Foundation Development Officer
Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of a new Foundation Development Officer. Scott Sharp of Trenton assumed the position on November 7. Former Foundation Development Officer David Bain retired on October 27. “As someone who grew up in Trenton and is heavily invested in the future...
Two from out of state arrested in Daviess County
Two out-of-state residents were taken into custody Thursday morning in Daviess County. The highway patrol reports 29-year-old Jeremy White of St. Paul Park, Minnesota was arrested as a fugitive from out of state. White also was accused of resisting arrest by fleeing. He was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail without bond.
Meeting scheduled for November 20th to plan 2023 THS Alumni Weekend
Plans are underway for next year’s Trenton High School Alumni Weekend. Class members are invited to a general meeting on Sunday, November 20th in the THS Commons, beginning at 1:00. A tentative schedule for the 2023 Alumni Week-end will be presented and individual classes will share reunion plans. Anyone...
Trenton Board of Education meeting results for Tuesday, November 8, 2022
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved winter weather plans and hard surface bus routes November 8th. Announcements about cancellations, early outs, late starts, and/or use of hard surface bus routes will be made on the school district’s Twitter account, Facebook pages, and website. They will also be made on the Bulldog Text Alert System as well as through KTTN, the Republican Times, and Kansas City TV stations 4 and 5.
Body of Missing Taylor County Man Found
(Bedford) The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a missing Blockton, Iowa man was found deceased near Redding, Iowa. According to the press release, 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was last seen in Blockton at around 8:00 a.m. on November 4 and heading to Grant City, Missouri. At around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, authorities found his vehicle in a field on the southwest edge of Redding, Iowa, with Mr. Rusco inside. He is being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Livingston County Library in Chillicothe to host local author Kirsten Mouton
The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will hold a local author talk next week. Kirsten Mouton will give a presentation on theaters on Chillicothe on November 15th at 6 p.m. Mouton has published research on the theaters of Chillicothe in a new local history book. There will be a chance to buy the book and get it signed by the author after the presentation.
Taylor County man missing since Nov. 4th, found deceased
(Bedford, Iowa) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening, reported a man missing from Blockton since around 8-a.m. last Friday, November 4th, was found deceased in his vehicle at around 5-p.m., today (Thursday). The 2014 Ford Escape 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was driving, was located in a...
Obituary & Services: Billy Griffin
Billy Griffin, a 50-year-old lifelong Trenton resident, passed away at 6:04 a.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 6 until 7 Sunday evening at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to the family.
Recent Livingston County Bookings
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reported several recent bookings into the area jails. 43-year-old Johnnie Wayne Horton was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest in Chariton County on a probation/parole violation warrant. Bond is set at $20,000. 24-year-old Sabrina Delozer was booked into the Macon...
Missouri woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle DeKalb Co. crash
DEKALB COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Nissan Rogue driven by Matthew A. Hull, 40, Troutville, Virginia, was eastbound on U.S. 36 at Osborn. The vehicle struck a northbound 2022 Ford Escape driven...
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Ninety-nine calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 9:00 am, Officer took a report of checks being stolen. The investigation is still ongoing. 9:58 am, Subject in the PD to turn themselves in on an active warrant. Subject posted bond and was...
Obituary: Teresa “Terri” Bethards
Teresa “Terri” Bethards, age 61, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Terri was born the daughter of Glen Dean and Mary Ann (Engleman) Sims on January 24, 1961, in Milan, Missouri. She attended Grundy R-5 Schools in Galt, Missouri. Terri was a seamstress by trade and spent many years working at Lambert Glove Factory and Midwest Quality Gloves before she retired. Patrick Mahomes and Jeff Gordon were her two favorite athletes, and she was an avid collector of both. Music of all sorts was also a huge interest in her heart. She was known to be able to recall almost any song if given some of the lyrics. Terri enjoyed reading a good book while eating sunflower seeds and drinking a glass of sweet tea. She was also a connoisseur of good food.
Trenton Man Arrested In Clinton County
A Trenton man, 52-year-old Timothy W Bland, was arrested early this morning in Clinton County. State Troopers arrested Bland at 12:35 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Arrested In Daviess County
A Minnesota man wanted on warrants for alleged assault and attempted murder was arrested by Missouri State Troopers in Daviess County Thursday morning. Twenty-nine-year-old Jeremy J White of St Paul Park, MN was arrested at about 10:29 am as a fugitive from out of state and for alleged resisting arrest by fleeing. He is held at the DDJ with no bond allowed.
GRM Networks in Princeton receives $15.7 million grant to expand rural broadband internet access
GRM Networks in Princeton, Missouri, received a $15.7 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program. This award will help GRM Networks fulfill its commitment to bring fiber optic connectivity to northern Missouri and southern Iowa. “GRM Networks is excited to be the recipient of this...
Obituary & Services: Leslie Buel Smith
On November 4, 2022, Leslie Buel Smith, age 79, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, became fully healed in the Arms of a Loving God. Leslie was born in Chillicothe, Missouri, the son of Fern Hamilton-Smith & Buel Smith. He was raised by Fern Hamilton-McKee and Chester McKee on a farm southwest of Ludlow, Missouri. Growing up, he enjoyed camping, fishing, and sled riding. He had a love for flying kites that lasted a lifetime.
Caldwell County Sheriff seeking assistance from the public in locating stolen property
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance regarding a report of stolen property on November 7th. Among the items reported as stolen were a 2004 Caterpillar 277B skid steer with tracks, a 16-foot tandem axle trailer with ramps, a Lincoln 10,000 portable welder, and a Brush Buster brush cutter, which is an attachment for the Caterpillar. There is a black toothless bucket on the skid steer.
Both vehicles demolished in crash on Highway 36 near Osborn
A Maysville woman was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Osborn. Seventy-three-year-old Becky Luna received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The other driver, 40-year-old Matthew Hull of Troutville, Virginia received a minor injury and declined treatment at the scene.
