EVANDER KANE RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING GRUESOME INJURY ON TUESDAY NIGHT
During last night's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane suffered a pretty gruesome injury. After being hit, Kane fell to the ice and was then accidently stepped on by Pat Maroon. Kane got up immediately and skated quickly to the Oilers bench, holding his arm....
CBS Sports
Oilers' Evander Kane out three to four months after opponent's skate gashes his wrist
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss significant time after suffering a gash on his wrist Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers announced that Kane has been placed on long-term injured reserve and will be sidelined for three to four months as he recovers from the serious wrist injury.
ESPN
Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled...
ESPN
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON -- — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
Yardbarker
Oilers’ Top-6 Forwards Are Carrying the Team This Season
The Edmonton Oilers are of course like every other NHL team and run 11 or 12 forwards per game, but the effectiveness and the production of only six of them have carried the team through 14 games this season. Five of their forwards were at a point-per-game before the win against the Tampa Bay Lightning while the other seven had combined for seven goals and 17 points.
FOX Sports
Golden Knights bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Sabres
Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend an eight-game win streak with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo is 7-5-0 overall and 4-3-0 in home games. The Sabres...
NHL
Preview: November 10 vs. Edmonton
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are right back to game action Thursday, hosting the Edmonton Oilers at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 8-4-1 (17 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, November 9. Oilers Record:...
ESPN
Vejmelka sharp in goal, Coyotes beat Sabres 4-1
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for Arizona. “(Vejmelka) made key saves at key moments,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
NHL
Eberle scores twice, Kraken defeat Predators for fifth straight win
SEATTLE -- Jordan Eberle scored twice during a four-goal first period for the Seattle Kraken in their fifth straight win, 5-1 against the Nashville Predators at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Andre Burakovsky had a goal and two assists, and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Kraken (8-4-2), who...
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets take losing streak into game against the Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head into a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of five in a row. Columbus has a 1-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a...
markerzone.com
LUKE SCHENN AND AUSTIN WATSON DROP THE GLOVES AND EXCHANGE BOMBS
In front of potentially his new boss, Austin Watson saw Luke Schenn do something he didn't like and immediately challenged the Canucks' veteran. That is certainly one way of endearing oneself to the new prospective owner. Ryan Reynolds really seemed to be enjoying it once the camera panned to him, and for good reason.
