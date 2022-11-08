Read full article on original website
Biden, Slamming Putin's Weaponization of Fossil Fuels, Outlines New Climate Funding Pledges
President Joe Biden used a COP27 keynote speech to take aim at President Vladimir Putin Friday, saying that Russia's war in Ukraine must not thwart global efforts to combat climate change. Speaking at the UN's flagship climate summit in Egypt, Biden said the economic disruption caused by Moscow's invasion underlined...
Biden Says Climate Efforts ‘More Urgent Than Ever' at Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — President Joe Biden, speaking Friday at an annual international summit on climate change, urged world leaders to “double down” on their resolve to fight global warming, saying Russia's invasion of Ukraine reinforces the need to phase out fossil fuels. “We can no...
Canceled Sailings From China and ‘Radical' Vessel Cuts Hit U.S. Ability to Reach Export Market
A rise in canceled sailings from Asia to the U.S. is slowing the U.S. export market and global shippers are warnings of more "radical" cuts in vessels. The Port of Savannah and Port of Long Beach are seeing the sharpest increase in shipping container delays. The Port of Long Beach...
Southeast Asia Leaders Kick Off ASEAN Summit in Cambodia
Cambodia, this year's chair for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is hosting the weekend summit in Phnom Penh — the group's first in-person meeting since the Covid pandemic. "We do not want to choose sides. ASEAN wants to work closely with both the U.S. and China," said...
China Eases Some Quarantine for Travelers Even as Cases Rise
Travelers arriving in China will spend less time in quarantine under changes to sweeping anti-virus controls announced Friday to reduce disruptions to the economy and society. The announcement came as an upsurge in COVID-19 cases prompted Beijing to close parks and impose other restrictions. The country reported 10,729 new cases, and more than 5 million people were confined to their homes in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou and the western megacity of Chongqing.
UN to Track Methane Emitters From Space With ‘MARS' System
Big emitters of the heat-trapping gas methane can expect a call from the United Nations starting next year, when the global body launches a new platform to combine existing systems for tracking the potent greenhouse gas from space. The U.N. Environment Programme said Friday that the new Methane Alert and...
