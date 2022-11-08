WEATHER UPDATE: After muggy start, ‘perfect’ conditions for Election Day

Temperatures will remain above average in metro Atlanta on Tuesday for what should be an ideal day to get out and vote.

It’s muggy out there Tuesday morning, but humidity should drop through the afternoon as the sun comes out and temperatures rise, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

Atlanta is headed for a high of 78 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above average but still comfortable for those standing in line at polling places on Election Day.

“Weather will be perfect,” Monahan said. “No weather excuses. No weather reasons to not go out and vote. If that is in your plans today, weather is going to be pretty this afternoon across North Georgia.”

Tuesday will be another day of “T-shirt and shorts weather in November,” he said, but no heat records are in jeopardy. Monahan is calling for about eight hours of sunshine under a partly cloudy sky, and another beautiful day is in the forecast Wednesday.

A subtropical system headed for the Florida coast could bring about changes to the weather locally, he said. The system is expected to become Tropical Storm Nicole or even a Category 1 hurricane before reaching Florida on Wednesday, and current storm track projections show the storm curving toward Georgia by the end of the week.

“Our clouds are going to increase Thursday, and by Thursday afternoon and evening some of this tropical moisture is coming our way,” Monahan said. “You’re going to feel windy weather. You’re going to feel the rain start to pick up.”

North Georgia will be “soggy at times” on Friday before drying out in time for the weekend, he said. Rain is 70% likely to end the work week, according to the latest forecast.

If Nicole makes U.S. landfall as a hurricane, it would be the first to do so in November in nearly 40 years. Monahan said it should not bring any severe weather to North Georgia, but tropical storm and storm surge warnings have been issued along the coast.

https://twitter.com/NHC_Surge/status/1589997235152261120

The National Hurricane Center expects tropical storm-force winds to impact areas near Jekyll Island, Glynn Haven, Sea Island and St. Simons beginning early Thursday morning until early Friday morning. While the storm’s track, size and intensity remain uncertain, there is potential for wind gusts up to 57 mph.

Storm surge up to 5 feet above ground is possible in surge-prone areas, according to forecasters.

