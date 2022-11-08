SRP spotlights Mesa, East Valley businesses, groups for energy-saving work

Several East Valley businesses and organization as well as the city of Mesa have received awards from Salt River Project for their work in saving energy.

Companies and groups from Chandler, Mesa, Phoenix and Scottsdale were among those represented recently when SRP, a Tempe-based utility company, distributed its Champions of Sustainability awards during an event at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort.

"Since 2014, we have come together as a corporate community to celebrate the achievements of our commercial customers who, regardless of the size of their business or organization, are saving energy, reducing costs and taking advantage of SRP’s many different rebate programs," Jim Pratt, an SRP associate general manager, said.

"We are thankful to the winners for being valued partners. Their strong commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability is driving meaningful change and demonstrates what’s possible when we work together to keep the Valley and all of Arizona growing and thriving for generations to come."

Those companies, groups and government entities recognized were:

Chandler:

CyrusOne

Feed the Children

Mesa:

City of Mesa

Dexcom Inc.

Lennar

Niagara Bottling, LLC

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

Phoenix:

Aracruz RE

Cartwright School District #83

G.I. Trucking/Estes Express Lines

KC Kitchen and Bath, LLC

Scottsdale:

Optima Sonoran Village

San Tan Valley:

WHOA QC, Inc.

Tolleson:

Western Container Corporation

Quaker Sales & Distribution Inc.

Maricopa County:

Salt River Project-Maricopa Indian Community

Multi-city locations:

Acero

Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley

Safeway/Albertsons

SRP officials said during fiscal year 2022, the utility exceeded its energy-efficiency goals for the ninth consecutive year by generating nearly 590 million kilowatt-hours of incremental energy savings, enough to power more than 35,000 homes for one year.