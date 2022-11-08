In trading on Friday, shares of US Bancorp's Preferred Stock (Symbol: USB.PRA) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $36.1049), with shares changing hands as low as $783.84 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, USB.PRA was trading at a 18.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.69% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

