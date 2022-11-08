Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
977wmoi.com
Serving in the American Legion Honor Guard an Honorable Tradition
An honored tradition to be a part of, the Monmouth American Legion Honor Guard and Firing Squad serves to pay a special tribute and individual recognition to all veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards and Honor Guard member himself, says members are in great need:
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Raised in Fort Madison, the Navy taught him ‘Don’t Give Up the Ship’ | Daily Gate City
Stuart William Schneider was born in Kirksville, Missouri, and raised in Fort Madison from 1st-12th grades. “I pretty much call Burlington (SE Iowa to non-natives) home,” he said. Between his youth and now, however, a career in the Navy took him all over the world. This is his story, interspersed with his own words.
‘When I think of Lombard, I think of Phil Erickson.’ Remembering longtime Zephyrs coach
Former players, students, and friends are remembering a longtime Galesburg junior high school teacher and coach regarded by many as of the face of Lombard Junior High School. Phil Erickson, a Galesburg native who taught thousands of students and coached hundreds of athletes during a 43-year career as an educator, died at 4:04 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. He was 83.
977wmoi.com
WIU Student on Track to be One of the Youngest Graduates Ever
Western Illinois University Information Systems student Ella Lingafelter will graduate with a bachelor’s degree this spring at the young age of 18 years old. On track to earn Summa Cum Laude honors, Lingafelter plans to pursue her master’s degree in Computer Science at the University of Illinois. Lingafelter...
977wmoi.com
Jeremy E. Brough
Jeremy E. Brough, age 46, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at 7:45 PM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 20, 1976 in Monmouth, Illinois, the son of Ronald Clyde and Jeannette Ines (Vargason) Brough. Jeremy attended school in Monmouth. He also studied at South Eastern Community College and Carl Sandburg College.
977wmoi.com
Local Entrepreneur Jason Robbins Restoring Wyatt Earp Birthplace to Original Condition
Constructed in 1841, the Wyatt Earp Birthplace is a historic landmark in the Monmouth community, operated by a national Board of Trustees. Now in need of repairs, local entrepreneur Jason Robbins reached out to the current owner of the museum, Melba Matson, showing interest in bringing the building back to life. Following a seven-month process of forming a new board that oversees the nonprofit organization, Robbins has begun renovations with plans to reopen in the near future:
977wmoi.com
Holly L. Stanaford Matthews
Holly L. Stanaford Matthews, 47, of Monmouth, IL. passed away a 1:05 pm, Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Monmouth, IL. Holly was born May 27, 1975 in Naperville, IL the daughter of James Lee Stanaford and Jill Hays. She was raised and educated in Lockport, IL, graduating from Lockport High School.
977wmoi.com
A. Sharlene Branch
A. Sharlene Branch, 81 of Rio and formerly of London Mills, passed away at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the home of her granddaughter, Carla (and Nicholas) Yeast, where she and her husband Paul had resided the past year. She was born October 13, 1941 in Avon, the...
aledotimesrecord.com
Jeff Rankin: ‘Jack the Hugger’ terrorized Monmouth in 1913
Fads come and go. People who were alive during the 1970s, for example, remember the national obsessions with streaking, CB radios and Pet Rocks. Every generation has them and most of them are benign and eventually forgotten. Such was the case with a fad that swept the nation during the early 20th century, and gripped the city of Monmouth 109 years ago this month — in November 1913.
977wmoi.com
Down 18 in Second Half, Scots Rally Past Eureka in Opener
The Monmouth College men’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season on Wednesday night and rallied for an 83-75 home win over Eureka College. Kendall Brasfield (Chicago, Illinois) scored a career-high 27 points as Monmouth overturned an 18-point deficit in the win. Eureka jumped out to an early lead with...
Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions
State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has permanently barred Rhonda Lettington of Decorah from working as a mental health counselor, accusing her of […] The post Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Moline's Harding, Freeman ink NLI to play for Iowa
MOLINE, Ill. — A pair of Moline Maroons signed their letters of intent to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team on Wednesday. Moline point guard Brock Harding and power forward Owen Freeman inked their commitments to the Iowa Hawkeyes, comprising two of Iowa's three commitments in the class.
977wmoi.com
Pat J. Edwardson
Pat J. Edwardson, 90, of Abingdon, died at 7 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at home with family at her side. She was born March 3, 1932, in Geneseo, the daughter of Alvin H. and Islah B. (Bainbridge) Kuhl. She married Dana C. Edwardson on September 16, 1956, in Galesburg.
tspr.org
Saving a 150-year-old church bell
First Lutheran Church in Galesburg was organized by Swedish immigrants in the 1800s. Today worshippers gather in a Gothic-style building at Seminary and Water streets built in the 1920s. That building is the third location of the church in Galesburg, with a sanctuary and balconies that can seat eight hundred...
Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
977wmoi.com
M-R Adds Competitive Cheerleading to Winter Sports Season
A new sport is set to be added to the Monmouth-Roseville high school winter sports rotation. Competitive cheerleading was approved by the board last year, and members of the team have started preparing for the first annual season this year. Athletic Director Jeremy Adolphson previewed the coaches and numbers for the new program.
KWQC
Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Communitywide survey reveals possible structure of Davenport schools, which drew more than 4,400 responses. “This survey was utilized as a planning survey for the district,” Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said, “It helps us at a fork in the road with which pathway we’re going to choose and its gonna, the board has made a commitment to utilize data and input from the community to move forward, so this is one of the very key components to that.”
theproxyreport.com
WIU student opens new clothing boutique in Macomb
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — Elysian boutique in Macomb offers trendy clothing for high school- and college-age women, especially Western Illinois University students. The owners, similar in age to the store’s clientele, believe their shop brings a completely different vibe to the boutiques in Macomb. The goal of Elysian is to provide youthful and affordable clothing according to the store owner Kaitlyn Griffin.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Election 2022: Results from Muscatine County
Following are the Muscatine County election results as of 12:07 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, per muscatinecountyiowa.gov:. Kassidy Watson-Perry is a 24-year-old multimedia creator currently residing in North Carolina. A creatively driven individual since she was a youngster, Kassidy is a 2021 honors graduate of Elizabeth City State University where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Digital Media Arts. During her time there, she gained extensive insight into the world of mass media including but not limited to radio and film/television. In addition, she explored the versatile world of digital marketing and public relations. She considers herself a jack of all trades. She has received numerous accolades for her freelance work in writing, video production, photography, and graphic design which she practices in her spare time. Her coursework has ranged from Technical Writing, to Social Media Analysis, to Broadcast Journalism. Kassidy currently works for JAM Media Solutions LLC as a content provider for company-owned media outlets OBX Today and Voice of Muscatine.
977wmoi.com
Swanson wins re-election, other races still too close to call
Dan Swanson will retain his seat in the legislature in Springfield. In the newly drawn 71st district for Illinois Representative, Republican Dan Swanson defeated Democrat Christopher Demink in the General Election. Swanson from Alpha, has been a state representative since 2017. In Warren County, Swanson defeated Demink 3434 votes to 1540, or 69 percent of the vote. Throughout the district as of 1:30 this morning with 61 percent of the Precincts Reporting, Swanson had 61 percent of the vote and declared the winner.
