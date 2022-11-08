ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wild Weather Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our run of awesome weather days is coming to a crashing halt as the pattern goes a little crazy over the next few days. We have heavy rain from a tropical system rolling in and that precedes the chance for a few flakes behind it over the weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVW

Winter-Like Temps & Scattered Snow on the Way

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving into Mainly Hancock, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky. Mild with Lows 42-51 (Northwest to Southeast…49-50 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:27. FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Windy with Early Afternoon Highs of 58-66 (Northwest to Southeast…62-64 in the Evansville Metro)....
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WBKO

KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed four car accidents on I-65 Friday morning due to rainfall and road conditions. KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that one of the accidents has shut down one lane in each direction at the 2 mile marker near Franklin. KSP encourages...
FRANKLIN, KY
WOWK 13 News

Nicole’s impacts on West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — Tropical storm Nicole is churning away and gathering strength in the Atlantic Tuesday night and will likely have a big impact on weather in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio by the end of the week. RAIN: Nicole is anticipated to move into Florida on Wednesday and move through the Carolinas Thursday, with the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
somerset106.com

Crews Battling Forest Fires In Several Counties Across The Region

Forest fires are popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there. A fire was also reported in Martin Tuesday night. Burn bans and Red Flag warnings are in force in much of the region as dry and breezy conditions persist.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

AAA: Gas Prices Jump in Kentucky

Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are 15 cents higher this week at $3.458, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $3.458. Average price during the week of October 31, 2022 $3.304. Average price during the week of November...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Firefighters use ‘secret weapon’ to fight Ky. wildfire

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As hundreds of acres burn throughout eastern Kentucky, wildland firefighters are using a secret weapon to keep homes and businesses safe. For a wildfire or any fire for that matter, you need three ingredients: fuel, oxygen and heat. It’s called “the fire triangle.”
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky

Maiden Alley Cinema showing Dec. 10 tornado documentary, other local films during River's Edge International Film Festival. "165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky," will follow the trail of destruction left by the Dec. 10 tornado. Survivors from all over Western Kentucky will tell their stories — sharing their struggles, grief, and incredible resiliency.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Feeling Yucky? Here Are 5 Symptoms Kentuckians Are Seeing With The Flu

Flu season is upon us here in Kentucky and all across the United States. We asked a group of folks what their symptoms were and compiled a list. I swear I think I've had the flu more times than I can count in the past several years but I have only actually ever been tested less than a handful of times. So, what is the flu or influenza?
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police announces dozens of new promotions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced 31 new promotions on Wednesday. The promotions were announced during a ceremony at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear was at the ceremony. He stood with each recipient when their name was called. “I want you to know this...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

LIVE BLOG: Election Day updates in Kentucky and Indiana

11:30 p.m. - Breckinridge and Bullitt counties still haven't reported results. 11:15 p.m. - Still no call on Kentucky's two ballot measures. 11 p.m. - Erin Houchin wins Indiana's 9th Congressional District. 9:45 p.m. - With 93% of precincts reporting in the Louisville mayoral race, Democrat Craig Greenberg is ahead...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy