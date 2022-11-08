ATLANTA – The Georgia DOT launches new podcast to communicate with the public and the transportation industry on departmental news. The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is on a continual mission to engage with and inform the public of transportation projects, initiatives and programs through avenues such as traditional news outlets and social media. Now, the agency is taking yet another step in its efforts to effectively communicate with audiences with the launch of its new podcast Ahead of the Curve.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO