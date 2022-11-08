Read full article on original website
Fayette County Board Approves Long List of Financial Items at November Meeting
The Fayette County Board approved a long list of items forwarded from the Finance Committee during the monthly board meeting on Thursday night. The monthly agenda showed 16 items continued from Finance Committee consent agenda with many of those revolving around ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds the county received from the federal level. Prior to voting on the consent agenda, the board pulled out two items for separate votes. The first item pulled out was discussion and approval for courtroom updates and it was explained that the board would be looking to hire an architect. That measure was approved by a unanimous vote. The second item pulled out was concerning updates for the probation department that will include a vehicle and a panic button. The cost of the items will be around $6500 and that item was also approved unanimously. A third item was pulled from the consent agenda, but it was pulled to be sent back to the ARPA committee.
Vandalia FD & Brownstown FD handling house fire in Bluff City early Thursday morning
The Vandalia and Brownstown Fire Departments dealt with an early morning fire in Bluff City on Thursday morning. Vandalia Fire Chief Mark Meadows says they were called to the house fire in bluff City at 1 am on Thursday morning. Chief Meadows says upon their arrival they saw heavy fire and smoke. And, he says they requested Brownstown Fire Department for assistance. Meadows says they arrived and helped them with manpower, water supply, and other fire ground operations. Chief Meadows says that Vandalia Fire Department had 12 firefighters on the scene while Brownstown Fire Department had 11 firefighters on the scene and they were at the house fire for 4 1/2 hours.
Olde Tyme Christmas set for this evening & Saturday in downtown Vandalia
Olde Tyme Christmas is set for its 2 day run in downtown Vandalia beginning this evening. Vandalia City Clerk Carla Huhn gives a rundown on the activities for tonight. There will also be horse carriage rides, live reindeer, food trucks, a Christmas market, downtown shopping and many other activities. The activities will be going until 9 pm this evening and then again on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.
Results posted for the Nov. 8 election in Madison, St. Clair County
Unofficial results show as of 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, 97,814 of the county’s 180,588 registered voters had cast a ballot, a turnout of 54 percent. Two seats on the Madison County Board that represent districts that include areas of Troy and Glen Carbon were...
Alton Police Chief Pulido resigns, Ford appointed new chief
Marcos Pulido has resigned as Alton Police Chief. In a move that was anticipated in the aftermath of Tuesday’s election, Pulido will take a job with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. He will be the Assistant Sheriff, which is second in command to the Sheriff-elect Jeff Connor. Pulido...
Fayette County Clerk re-elected, contested county board races settled in Fayette, Clinton and Washington County
Fayette County Clerk Jessica Barker won easy re-election in Tuesday’s election. The Republican beat her Democratic challenger 6,286 to 1,688 votes. In contested Fayette County Board seats, Republicans Casey Cameron (797) and Michael Butts (676) defeated Democrat Dawn Crain (366) for District Three. In District Four, Republicans Patrick Click (324 votes) and Ryan Tompkins (200) defeated Democrat John Cearlock (115).
Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)
Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
Madison Co. voters say libraries shouldn't advertise drag queen events to minors
GLEN CARBON, Ill. — The results of a controversial ballot measure in the Metro East are getting a lot of attention. Nearly two-out-of-three voters in Madison County voted ‘no’ on a referendum question aimed at advertising drag shows at local libraries and schools. The sign out front...
Barker re-elected as Fayette County Clerk, Republicans take contested County Board seats
Fayette County Clerk Jessica Barker has been re-elected to another term. Republican Barker received 6,286 votes to win re-election, defeating Democrat challenger Iris Virden, who received 1,688 votes. For Fayette County Board in District 3, Republicans Casey Cameron and Michael Butts win the seats. Cameron took 797 votes, Butts 676...
Fayette County Voter Turnout at 64% for Tuesday election
Overall voter turnout in Fayette County was at 64% in Tuesday’s General Election. As for individual voting precincts, Wilberton precinct was the highest at 77% and Lone Grove precinct was next at 74%. Vandalia’s 9 voting precincts ranged from a low of just 51% to a high of 65%. Voters had an opportunity to vote early for 6 weeks before Tuesday’s election.
Prenzler shares letter, public comments submitted to Governor
On Nov. 7, 2022, Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler submitted a letter to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s office, accompanied by 21 public comment emails received by Prenzler regarding the recent health advisory. A copy of the email correspondence was forwarded to the Illinois Business Journal, appearing as follows:. “Dear...
Morrison to be the new Fayette County Resident Circuit Judge, Kelly to continue as Associate Judge for Judicial Circuit
Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison will be the next Resident Circuit Judge for Fayette County. In Tuesday’s election, Morrison was elected to take over the post from the retiring Don Sheafor. Republican Morrison says he takes a lot of pride in the people that have come before him in the position.
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
No injuries in car fire on River Road
Traffic was snarled briefly during the Thursday evening drive on the Great River Road due to a car fire near the Clifton Terrace intersection. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle suffered extensive damage. The Godfrey Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze at about 5pm....
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 30-November 5, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Ryan Lindgens, 33 of Mount Olive, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present and causing over $500 of criminal damage to property in connection with an October 28 incident.
Jefferson County elects new county clerk and retains sheriff
Jefferson County voters elected a new county clerk while keeping their current sheriff. In unofficial election returns, Democratic county clerk Connie Simmons was defeated by Republican challenger Joseph Davis 7,373 to 5,648. Republican Jeffrey Bullard Senior won the sheriff’s race over independent Rodney King 9,079 votes to 3,827. In...
Other Madison County offices
No Democrats ran for Treasurer or Sheriff, so the Republican primary, for all intents and purposes, decided the winner of the General Election. For treasurer, incumbent Chris Slusser will return to office. Sheriff John Lakin is retiring, so Jeff Connor will be the next sheriff. He has tapped Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido to be his second in command.
Andreas Defeats Ming-Mendoza For Madison County Clerk, GOP Retains Majority In County Board, Three Win Judge Races
EDWARDSVILLE - Republican Linda Andreas defeated Democratic incumbent Debbie Ming-Mendoza in the race for the County Clerk, while the GOP retained its majority on the County Board and also won the three elections for circuit judges in results from Madison County during Tuesday's mid-term elections. Andreas won the County Clerk...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza
With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
