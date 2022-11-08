While no more records fell on Wednesday, temperatures remained well above average. A strong cold front will being a big swing on thermometers into the weekend. Next 24 Hours: Continued advance of drier air will take humidity down enough overnight for low temperatures to fall into the low 50s beneath mostly clear skies. On the perimeter of Tropical Storm Nicole, we may see some high clouds and feel a north breeze of 5-10mph on Thursday. Otherwise, a good deal of sunshine will warm temperatures into the upper 70s.

