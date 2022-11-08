Read full article on original website
Are Florida's National Parks open after Hurricane Nicole, Ian?
As Hurricane Nicole left widespread damage across Florida last week, some national and state parks have issued updates on when they plan to reopen — or partially reopen after some areas suffered severe damage from the storm. Canaveral National Seashore. National Park Service (NPS) officials said the seashore is...
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator
Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
Tracking the Tropics: Nov. 11, 2022
Nicole has moved away from Florida and its influence over our weather is waning. A few feeder bands may pass through the region into Friday evening.
5 deaths reported in Florida due to Hurricane Nicole
Five people have died as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole according to the Florida Medical Examiner's Commission (MEC). Tropical Storm Nicole ripped through Florida collapsing sea walls, destroying sand dunes and homes, and leaving many people on the eastern coastline with no choice but to evacuate. Two of the...
Sonic booms heard in Florida caused by secret spaceplane returning to Earth
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents lit up social media on Saturday after hearing the sound of sonic booms and not knowing what caused them. Turns out, Boeing's X-37B – an autonomous spaceplane that spent over 900 days in space on a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force mission – had secretly returned to Earth.
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
How much damage did Hurricane Nicole create in Florida? Estimates already above $500 million
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - The damage and destruction from Hurricane Nicole – from collapsed homes and high-rise buildings to flooded streets – is already estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars – and will likely continue to rise. Hurricane Nicole made landfall around...
Orlando Weather Forecast: Front rolls through Central Florida, bringing chance for showers, storms
Today's high: 75 degrees | Tonight's low: 61 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: A front rolls through our area today bringing a chance of scattered showers and even a few thundershowers. Best chance of rain will be south of I-4. BEACHES: Few showers/storms possible along the coast today....
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
Nicole leaves thousands without power across Tampa Bay
Yesterday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said 16,000 linemen would be available to help restore power.
Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off
An Orlando man claimed a million-dollar prize by playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. According to lottery officials, 63-year-old Nagendra KC purchased his winning CASH CLUB scratch-off ticket from a Circle K convenience store located at 700 South Kirkman Road in Orlando. He chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
Florida beachfront property owners desperate for help in protecting property damaged by Hurricane Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - After losing homes and chunks of their property, some Florida residents living along the beach in Wilbur-by-the-Sea are hoping there’s a way to protect what’s left. "We spent our life building what we’ve built in order to have this place. I want to keep it....
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s what impacts Central Florida could see from Hurricane Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning, and now the storm’s center is making its way into Central Florida. Wind gusts and heavy rain increased throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
Hurricane Nicole: What’s closed, canceled in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s a list of closures and event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Warbird Air Museum in Titusville will be closed, Thursday, Nov. 10 due to NIcole. The museum will re-open Friday Nov 11 at 9:00 a.m. Orange County:. Harry P. Leu Gardens will...
Owners of Florida beachfront homes left heartbroken from Hurricane Nicole's destruction
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - At least two dozen beachfront houses have been deemed unsafe along Wilbur by the Sea. It has been difficult for residents living there trying to protect their homes. "We’ve had this home since 2014. My wife died suddenly, and it was always our dream," said Dan Epperson,...
Hurricane Nicole power outage updates: Thousands of Florida Power & Light customers affected
No matter the label, tropical storm or hurricane, residents should expect power outages as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida's peninsula, Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said Wednesday. Even 200 miles away from West Palm Beach, Nicole had the potential of causing damage, and turning the lights off. Nearly 3,500 FPL customers in South Florida —...
