World Bank will host facility for climate disaster risk - Malpass

 3 days ago
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The World Bank will host a new facility that will help countries that suffer heavy economic loss due to climate change-driven disasters, its president David Malpass said on Tuesday.

Malpass announced the new instrument, called the Global Shield Financing Facility, at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has spearheaded the effort among G7 members to create a programme to give vulnerable countries access to disaster risk finance and insurance.

Scholz announced at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt on Monday that it will offer 170 million euros for the Global Shield programme.

World's dash for natural gas endangers climate goals -report

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Countries scrambling this year to source more natural gas to replace supplies from Russia are risking years of emissions that could thwart climate goals, the research collaboration Climate Action Tracker said on Thursday.
U.S. pledges $72 million aid to feed Lebanese amid crisis

BEIRUT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The United States pledged $72 million in humanitarian assistance to Lebanon on Wednesday aimed at helping to feed hundreds of thousands of Lebanese struggling to put food on the table, the director of USAID Samantha Power said during a visit to Lebanon.
Russia expels Moldovan embassy employee in retaliatory move

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it was expelling an employee of the Moldovan embassy in Moscow in response to what it said was the "unmotivated" designation of an employee of Russia's embassy in Moldova as persona non grata on Nov. 1.
China and El Salvador to begin free trade talks

SAN SALVADOR, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China and El Salvador will begin free trade talks, the Chinese ambassador to the country and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said during an event in El Salvador on Wednesday.
