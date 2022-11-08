Read full article on original website
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Vanderburgh Co. new forensic building aids law enforcement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new forensic building in Vanderburgh County is set to help law enforcement in vehicle investigations. Before the building existed, Vanderburgh County agencies were renting space from local businesses to take apart vehicles. Police say it was impractical and time restrictive since they could only do...
City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents
Veterans to be honored at LST 325
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local veterans will be honored Friday morning on Evansville’s historic warship. That’s LST 325 docked downtown. Officials say the ceremony will include words from Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, a color guard, ringing of the ship’s bells, taps, and bagpipes. Organizers say that starts...
Crumbl Cookies to open new location in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro is about to open a Crumbl Cookies location on November 18. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The grand opening week menu will include 6 of the over 200 weekly...
Chipotle opening three new locations in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chipotle is expanding its business in the Tri-State. The locations are listed on the upcoming site review meeting agenda. Our 14 News crew visited the location being opened on the west side of Evansville. It’s being built in between the Starbucks and Subway on the Lloyd...
Half marathon happening Saturday in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Some road closures go into effect in Owensboro early Saturday morning for the Wendell Foster Half Marathon. Officials say only two roads will be fully closed. They are JR Miller Boulevard, from 20th Street to Salem Drive, and Veterans Boulevard. They will be closed from 7...
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Justin Elpers wins Vanderburgh County Commissioner seat
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council member Justin Elpers won his race for a Vanderburgh County Commissioner seat. This means the Republican Party will hold a caucus to choose someone to serve out the rest of Elpers’ term on the City Council. Officials say no date has been...
Kentucky Gov. visits the Tri-State area
Henderson, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made a few stops in the Tri-State. The Governor stopped in Bremen to honor the lives lost to the tornado on December 10. He alongside other community members talked about how Kentuckians banned together to recover from the disaster. The Governor read the names of the 11 people killed and held a moment of silence.
Mostly Sunny, Mild
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This may be the final day of the year in the mid-70s as temps remain 15-18 degrees above normal. The record high is 78-degrees set in 2020 and 1902. Mostly sunny and mild as high temps climb back into the mid-70 to upper 70s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the upper 40s.
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
What caused the Vanderburgh County election results to come in later than expected?
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The polls closed at 6 p.m. on November 8, marking the end of voting in the Midterm Elections. It wasn’t until after 11 p.m. that the final results for Vanderburgh County’s race came in, leaving candidates and much of the public confused. To run...
Frigid weekend ahead
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday will likely be the last sunny and warm day in the Tri-State for at least the next week. A cold front will head toward the area on Friday. Temperatures will start in the mid 40s and may rise to near 60 before falling in the afternoon. An isolated shower or two is possible as the front moves through, but generally dry conditions continue through the day and evening . Some showers possible late Friday night through early Saturday morning. Much colder on Saturday with lows near 30 and highs around 40. The cold air will settle in for much of the the week with highs in the 40s and lows in the mid 20s from Sunday through next week. Scattered showers possible again on Tuesday.
Construction underway for new facade at High Score Saloon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction is underway for High Score Saloon’s new location. Part of the construction is replacing the facade on the new building. Co-owner Clint Hoskins says a fire destroyed much of the facade of the building and everything underneath needs to be replaced. Hoskins says they...
Elf Academy returns to CMOE
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The North Pole needs you to become one of Santa’s elves. The Children’s Museum of Evansville is hosting their “Elf Academy” in one month. They say kids will learn the magic secrets of becoming one of Santa’s elves. You’ll learn things...
‘Guest Bartenders Night’ benefits Henderson non-profit
$50k Powerball ticket sold in Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Check your Powerball lottery ticket because a $50,000 winning ticket was sold in Boonville. Lottery officials report it was purchased at the Chuckles on West Main Street. After reaching $2 billion, a winner was announced on Tuesday, so the Powerball jackpot for Saturday is now at...
Owensboro teacher wins ‘Oscar of Teaching’
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Charlotte Buskill, a third-grade teacher at Newton Parrish Elementary School, was awarded the Milken Education Award and $25,000 for her excellent teaching on Thursday. Buskill said she was shocked to receive the award, which some people refer to as the “Oscar of Teaching.”. She’s one...
Parade set for Saturday to honor veterans
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Four Freedoms Veterans Parade will roll down West Franklin Street Saturday to honor our local heroes. Parade resgistration starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the corner lot of the Lloyd and St. Joe. Officials say the Grand Marshal is Jerry Blake. He’s a North High...
