Vermont was one of three states on election night that enshrined access to abortions in their state constitutions. According to unofficial results posted online from the office of Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, more than 72% of Vermonters said the state constitution should be updated to read it is key to people’s dignity that they be able to make their own choices around their reproductive futures — such as whether to use contraception, get pregnant, or end a pregnancy.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO