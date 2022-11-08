ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NECN

The Massachusetts Millionaire's Tax Passed. So What Happens Now?

Massachusetts voters approved an amendment to the state constitution Tuesday that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. Question 1, the so-called millionaire's tax, passed by a close margin to amend the state Constitution for the first time in 22 years. It imposes a 4% surtax on top of the state's 5% flat tax for the portion of annual household income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay any new taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

What to Expect in the Transition From Charlie Baker to Maura Healey

Massachusetts voters have picked the next governor. What happens next?. Governor-elect Maura Healey and her running mate, Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll, plan to spend part of Wednesday chatting with the Republicans whose jobs they will take over in January. "Now, you know that for me, everything's about teamwork. You've seen...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

What Happens to Dental Premiums After Question 2's Landslide Approval?

The dentist-backed ballot Question 2 passed Tuesday with an overwhelming majority, making Massachusetts the first state with mandated fixed loss ratio for dental insurance. The loss ratio requires that 83 cents of every dollar paid to insurance companies goes toward the cost of dental care, leaving 17 cents for administrative costs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Andrea Campbell Elected Mass. Attorney General

Democrat Andrea Campbell has been elected as Massachusetts Attorney General, NBC News projects, making her the first Black woman to serve as the state’s top law enforcement officer. She defeated GOP candidate Jay McMahon, who was seeking to become the first Republican elected to the post since the 1960s.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Reports 5,524 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 5,524 new COVID-19 cases and 83 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,920,814 cases and 20,697 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov. 8 there were 147...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Deer Crashes on the Rise in Massachusetts. Here's Where They Happen the Most

It's peak season for crashes involving deer and motor vehicles, a time when over 1,600 such crashes were reported last year. Deer crashes in Massachusetts between the months of October and December 2021 rose to 1,656 in 2021 -- the highest total in two decades. That amounts to one deer-related crash every 80 minutes in the Bay State, with most occurring during the afternoon commute, according to AAA.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Ned Lamont Elected for 2nd Term as Connecticut Governor

Ned Lamont has been re-elected for a second term as governor of Connecticut. NBC News has projected Lamont, the Democratic incumbent, as the winner in the race against Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski. Lamont, a Democrat, spent much of his first term navigating Connecticut through the COVID-19 pandemic. His campaign has...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Vermont Voters Add Reproductive Liberty Amendment to State Constitution

Vermont was one of three states on election night that enshrined access to abortions in their state constitutions. According to unofficial results posted online from the office of Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, more than 72% of Vermonters said the state constitution should be updated to read it is key to people’s dignity that they be able to make their own choices around their reproductive futures — such as whether to use contraception, get pregnant, or end a pregnancy.
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Vermont Community Thanks Veterans With Parade & Ceremony

A northwestern Vermont community spent this Veterans Day saying thank you to service members. In downtown St. Albans, a ceremony and speaking program followed a parade around Taylor Park. The observance crossed generations, with one of the nation’s rapidly-declining number of World War II vets there — 97-year-old Bob Coon....
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Kathy Hochul Becomes First Woman Elected Governor of New York

Kathy Hochul became the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal. After a closer-than-expected contest against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, NBC News declared Hochul, a Democrat, the projected winner. Hochul, speaking at a stage in New York City under a glass ceiling, declared victory late Tuesday evening.
NEW YORK STATE
NECN

Tres Bien! This Out-of-the-Way Cafe Offers Tremendous French Food

For many, Labor Day means one final visit to Cape Cod before putting away the swimsuits and beach chairs, but locals (and those in the know) see it in another way — the start of one of the best stretches of the year to be on this beautiful peninsula south of Boston.
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nicole's Rain, Wind Approach New England

The clouds keep growing and showers enter Connecticut Friday afternoon, expanding over all of New England by the evening. Embedded thunderstorms and heavy downpours will tag along the bands of rain that will push into the northeast Friday night through Saturday morning. Wind will gust over 50 mph over the Cape and Islands.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Nicole Set for Landfall Along Florida's East Coast as Category 1 Hurricane

Hurricane Nicole is set to make landfall along Florida's east coast Thursday as it continued to bring strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain, forecasters said. Nicole is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph about 30 miles east-southeast of Fort Pierce, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
FLORIDA STATE
NECN

2 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Tree on Cape Cod

Two people were hurt, one critically, when a car crashed into a tree early Friday morning on Cape Cod, according to emergency crews. The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire-Rescue Department responded before 2 a.m. Friday to the crash on Race Lane in Marstons Mills, according to a news release from the agency. One of the people hurt needed to be extricated from the car.
NECN

Nicole Remnants Likely to Bring Rain, Gusty Winds to New England

Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Vero Beach, on Florida's east coast, as a Category 1 hurricane. After landfall, the storm was downgraded to a tropical storm, with winds of 70 mph. Although nowhere near the strength of Hurricane Ian, Nicole is bringing strong winds, storm surge...
FLORIDA STATE

