Tesla recalls 40,000 U.S. vehicles over potential loss of power steering assist

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bU0Zx_0j2qL0N300

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is recalling just over 40,000 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles that may experience a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.

The Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturer has released an over-the-air software update to recalibrate the system after it began rolling out an update on Oct. 11 to better detect

unexpected steering assist torque.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

