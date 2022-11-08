IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa women’s basketball team dominated Evansville, 115-62. The Hawkeyes set a new program record for the most points scored in a game. Iowa shot 67.7% from the field and 50% from the 3-point range on Thursday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. All-American Caitlin Clark registered her 27th career double-double with 26 points, 12 assists, and five rebounds. Monika Czinano made her presence felt with 23 points and seven boards.

