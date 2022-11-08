ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Win, 112-71, Over North Carolina A&T

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 on Friday night with a dominating, 112-71, win over North Carolina A&T on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa jumped out to a, 14-3, lead to open the game, but the Aggies battled back...
hawkeyesports.com

No. 4/6 Hawkeyes Score 115, Setting New Program Record

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa women’s basketball team dominated Evansville, 115-62. The Hawkeyes set a new program record for the most points scored in a game. Iowa shot 67.7% from the field and 50% from the 3-point range on Thursday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. All-American Caitlin Clark registered her 27th career double-double with 26 points, 12 assists, and five rebounds. Monika Czinano made her presence felt with 23 points and seven boards.
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: No. 4/6 Iowa at Drake

Download Hawkeyes Mobile App Game Notes (PDF) Listen Live Live Stats Watch Live. Opponent No. 4/6 Iowa (2-0, 0-0) at Drake (1-0, 0-0) • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • Second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top...
Softball Signs 9 For 2023

Softball Signs 9 For 2023

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa softball head coach Renee Gillispie announced the signing of nine softball standouts on Wednesday. Soo-Jin Berry, Devin Bowman, Shamya Clark, Jaylee Ojo, and Jena Young have signed national letters of intent, and Andrea Jaskowiak, Georgia Lessmann, Ellie Lynch, and Devin Simon have accepted written offers of admissions.
