Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Win, 112-71, Over North Carolina A&T
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 on Friday night with a dominating, 112-71, win over North Carolina A&T on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa jumped out to a, 14-3, lead to open the game, but the Aggies battled back...
hawkeyesports.com
No. 4/6 Hawkeyes Score 115, Setting New Program Record
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa women’s basketball team dominated Evansville, 115-62. The Hawkeyes set a new program record for the most points scored in a game. Iowa shot 67.7% from the field and 50% from the 3-point range on Thursday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. All-American Caitlin Clark registered her 27th career double-double with 26 points, 12 assists, and five rebounds. Monika Czinano made her presence felt with 23 points and seven boards.
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: No. 4/6 Iowa at Drake
Download Hawkeyes Mobile App Game Notes (PDF) Listen Live Live Stats Watch Live. Opponent No. 4/6 Iowa (2-0, 0-0) at Drake (1-0, 0-0) • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • Second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top...
hawkeyesports.com
No. 11 Iowa Tops No. 5 Virginia, 2-1, in Stroke Off; Advances to Elite Eight
EVANSTON, Ill. – Sophomore Lieve Schalk’s golden goal in a stroke off led the 11th-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over the fifth-ranked Virginia on Friday night at Lakeside Field, sending the Hawkeyes to Sunday’s Elite Eight. The Sweet 16 victory improves...
hawkeyesports.com
Softball Signs 9 For 2023
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa softball head coach Renee Gillispie announced the signing of nine softball standouts on Wednesday. Soo-Jin Berry, Devin Bowman, Shamya Clark, Jaylee Ojo, and Jena Young have signed national letters of intent, and Andrea Jaskowiak, Georgia Lessmann, Ellie Lynch, and Devin Simon have accepted written offers of admissions.
Comments / 0