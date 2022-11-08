Read full article on original website
Offset, Drake, Gucci Mane, Kanye West, 21 Savage, Beyoncé, and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff
Takeoff, one-third of the Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, and members of the hip-hop community have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the Atlanta rapper. According to TMZ’s report, local police in Houston, Texas were notified of a shooting “shortly after 2:30 a.m.” at...
Takeoff shooting - latest: Coroner report for Quavo’s nephew reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
Cardi B Slammed For Ongoing Silence After Migos Rapper & Estranged Family Member Takeoff Was Fatally Shot
Although famed for her very vocal demeanor, Cardi B has yet to speak out on the recent death of Migos rapper Takeoff.Fans of the hip hop star are outraged that the "WAP" vocalist — who is married to Takeoff's cousin and former Migos member, Offset — has been silent on social media after the 28-year-old was fatally shot in both the head and torso outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1."I find it FUNNY how @iamcardib was quick to post RIP Pnb Rock but been silent when it came to Takeoff," one Twitter...
GTA Online players hosted in-game funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff
Earlier this month, American Migos rapper Kirshnik Khari Ball (AKA Takeoff) passed away after reportedly being shot in Houston, Texas. He was just 28 years old. As reported by UNILAD, gamers this week have paid their respects to the rapper in GTA Online at a dedicated virtual funeral, which had a number of rules in place to ensure that everyone was respectful of the situation.
Houston police seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday.
Takeoff: Video Of Quavo In Heated Argument Prior To Fatal Shooting Surfaces
Houston, TX - A video showing Quavo in a heated argument moments before Takeoff was fatally shot has surfaced. In the clip obtained by TMZ, Quavo can be seen and heard arguing with someone outside the Houston bowling alley where his nephew and Migos groupmate was killed in the early hours of Tuesday (November 1).
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.The group were seen while...
Offset Pays Tribute To TakeOff, Clears Suspicions Against Him?
On Nov. 1, Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas; the rapper was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene-and not long after, fans started to suspect that former Migos member Offset was behind the shooting. As tributes and heartfelt condolences started pouring in for...
Cardi B, Offset, Quavo seen for the first time after Migos rapper Takeoff’s death
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo were spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake. Offset and Quavo — who had a falling out earlier this year — were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses while Cardi B donned a form-fitting dress during the somber evening. The estranged family was joined by about a dozen other people with some shaking off the stress by smoking and others sipping from a bottle...
21 Savage Reveals Why ‘Her Loss’ Was Not Delayed After Takeoff’s Death
After Takeoff’s passing on Nov. 1, many questioned whether or not Drake and 21 Savage would drop their collaborative album, Her Loss, out of respect for the late rapper’s family. The joint project was set to release on Nov. 4 after being delayed from Oct. 28. 21 Savage recently revealed why he and the Six God ultimately stuck to their release date. In an Off The Record interview with DJ Akademiks, the 30-year-old said they wanted to give people something to be happy about. “It was just so much going on, like so much negative, sad energy,” the “Bank Account” rapper...
Takeoff’s Funeral To Be Held At Atlanta’s State Farm Arena
Takeoff will be laid to rest in his hometown of Atlanta. According to WSBTV, the Migos rapper’s funeral arrangements have been scheduled for Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday, Nov. 11. Jesse Curney III, a local ATL pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to the news outlet that he would lead the service’s eulogy.More from VIBE.comTakeoff's Music Sees Spike In Popularity After His DeathDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second DateGucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing Him Takeoff died at 28. The Georgian rapper, née Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston...
Graphic Footage Shows Heated Exchange and Person Of Interest in Moments Leading to Takeoff’s Death
New graphic footage shows the heated exchange that led to rapper Takeoff being fatally shot in Houston. Video also shows someone with a firearm that police have named as a person of interest. Eyewitness video taken at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday shows the moment Migos member Quavo in a...
After TakeOff's shooting death, Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel
HOUSTON — The repercussions from the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff in downtown Houston are spilling over into college sports. Jackson State football coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders banned his players from leaving their Houston hotel this weekend. They'll be in town to play Texas Southern University.
Takeoff shooting as it happened: Houston nurse opens up about seeing Migos star unconscious
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
Migos' Takeoff Shot Dead BAFFLES Rap Scene Over THIS Reason
Hip-hop singers and fans have paid tribute to Takeoff, a member of the top-charting group Migos, who was murdered and killed at the age of 28. He joins the legion of rappers shot dead or killed in 2022. While the music industry has condemned each and every killing this year and in the past, Takeoff's horrific killing also roused some confusion. Some said he's too unproblematic of a rapper to be shot to death.
Beyoncé & LeBron James Pay Tribute To Takeoff On Social Media
The outpouring of love continues for the late rapper. The death of Migos member Takeoff is still fresh and painful for his family, friends and fans. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo. Following the tragic incident, the late star received an outpouring of love from several of his music industry peers.
Celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang shares last moments with TakeOff just hours before he was shot to death
HOUSTON — A Houston business owner was one of the last to see TakeOff alive. The rapper made a stop at Johnny Dang & Co. Fine Custom Jewelry just hours before he was shot to death outside of a bowling alley in downtown Houston. Surveillance video from inside the...
