1 killed in Kalamazoo shooting
A 21-year-old is dead following an early Friday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.
Plainwell man arrested for allegedly assaulting, shoving a woman to the ground
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday police were called to a home where a 31-year-old Plainwell man damaged his girlfriend's vehicle by kicking it and breaking the window, according to Plainwell Public Safety. The couple was arguing at the home near N Sherwood Avenue and Floral Avenue in...
Drunk driving suspect formally charged in St. Joseph County fatal crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A suspected drunk driver who authorities say fled the scene after causing a fatal crash that killed a 6-month-old Mendon boy last week has been charged. 24-year-old Jimenez Lopez was arraigned in St. Joseph County District Court this past Monday with failure...
Police release name of Kalamazoo man, 21, killed in shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of person killed in a shooting early Friday. Bryce Salter, 21, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed Friday, Nov. 11, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Salter arrived at a Kalamazoo hospital around 3 a.m., where he died from his injuries....
8 juveniles arrested after Gaines Twp. shooting, car crashes into GR house
Authorities say a shooting in Gaines Township led to a police chase that ended with a stolen car crashing into a Grand Rapids home and eight juveniles being arrested.
Portage public safety seeks help from public after hit-and-run
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Safety officers are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Thursday around 7 p.m. A pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle near the intersection of Kilgore Road and Burdick Street, police said. Open murder: Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for...
21-year-old Kalamazoo resident dies after shooting near WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo resident has died after a shooting near Western Michigan University early Friday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they discovered a crime scene near Michigan Avenue and Howard Street after the victim was transported to the hospital in a private car at around 3 a.m.
Man accused of intentional fatal crash at Kalamazoo County Walmart headed toward jury trial
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of purposely hitting and killing a woman walking in a Walmart is headed toward a jury trial. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, is charged with one felony count of open murder. He had a preliminary examination Thursday, before Kalamazoo County District Judge Tiffany Ankley. Ankley ruled Nov. 10, there was probable cause for Vo’s case to be bound over to Circuit Court and continue toward jury trial.
8 arrested after drive-by-shooting in Grand Rapids with more than 50 shots fired
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eight people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting and police chase early Thursday morning. The incident started just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the Kent County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about shots fired along Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street SE. Deputies located a home struck by gunfire at the scene and no injuries were reported.
Grand Rapids police investigate body found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Grand River Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the body was found underneath the Bridge Street Bridge before 7:30 a.m. We’re told a fisherman located the body and reached out to police...
Deputies: Missing 14-year-old found safe
A missing 14-year-old has been found safe, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies: Man injured in rollover crash near Hartford
Authorities say a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Van Buren County Thursday.
Owner leads police to stolen pickup truck
Police tracked down two stolen cars in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said.
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A man accused of intentionally running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township, Michigan, on August 9.
2 juveniles arrested in Wyoming attempted robbery that ended with teen shot
WYOMING, Mich. — Two suspects connected to an attempted robbery in Wyoming earlier this month have been arrested. The incident, which ended with a store employee shooting a 15-year-old boy, took place on South Division Avenue Nov. 1, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS). The boy...
Police investigate suspicious death in Geneva Twp
GENEVA TWP. – Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott reported that detectives from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police (Paw Paw Post) are working in conjunction investigating the death and body discovery of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man. The deceased was found Nov. 3, at approximately 2 p.m. in a remote farm field in the 68000 block of Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
Union City man arrested following high speed chase with two kids in pursued vehicle
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Union City man is facing numerous charges following a high speed pursuit late Thursday afternoon in which speeds were clocked at between 90 and 122 mph while two children were in the vehicle being pursued. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says their deputies...
Suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant leads police on late night chase, still at large
PAVILION TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries, but a suspect is still at large after a police chase through several townships and the City of Kalamazoo late Monday. Around 10:00 p.m., Kalamazoo County Sheriff Deputies located a wanted felon in Pavilion Estates Trailer Park. The suspect,...
Stolte case involving alleged pellet shooting bound over to Branch County Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater area man who is facing three charges after allegedly shooting a woman with pellets from an air rifle last month was bound over to Branch County Circuit Court on Tuesday. 49-year-old Richard Stolte waived his Branch County District Court preliminary...
