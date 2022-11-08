ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

WWMT

Portage public safety seeks help from public after hit-and-run

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Safety officers are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Thursday around 7 p.m. A pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle near the intersection of Kilgore Road and Burdick Street, police said. Open murder: Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for...
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

21-year-old Kalamazoo resident dies after shooting near WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo resident has died after a shooting near Western Michigan University early Friday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they discovered a crime scene near Michigan Avenue and Howard Street after the victim was transported to the hospital in a private car at around 3 a.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Man accused of intentional fatal crash at Kalamazoo County Walmart headed toward jury trial

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of purposely hitting and killing a woman walking in a Walmart is headed toward a jury trial. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, is charged with one felony count of open murder. He had a preliminary examination Thursday, before Kalamazoo County District Judge Tiffany Ankley. Ankley ruled Nov. 10, there was probable cause for Vo’s case to be bound over to Circuit Court and continue toward jury trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

8 arrested after drive-by-shooting in Grand Rapids with more than 50 shots fired

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eight people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting and police chase early Thursday morning. The incident started just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the Kent County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about shots fired along Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street SE. Deputies located a home struck by gunfire at the scene and no injuries were reported.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids police investigate body found in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Grand River Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the body was found underneath the Bridge Street Bridge before 7:30 a.m. We’re told a fisherman located the body and reached out to police...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
local21news.com

Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A man accused of intentionally running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township, Michigan, on August 9.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Police investigate suspicious death in Geneva Twp

GENEVA TWP. – Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott reported that detectives from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police (Paw Paw Post) are working in conjunction investigating the death and body discovery of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man. The deceased was found Nov. 3, at approximately 2 p.m. in a remote farm field in the 68000 block of Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

