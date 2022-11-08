ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This was the scene in 2012 when Republicans controlled both the Michigan legislature and the governor’s office. Union members stormed the state capitol building protesting the passage of right-to-work without a hearing during a lame duck session. Then-Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed it into law.
Stevens wins re-election in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District

Democratic incumbent Haley Stevens will once again represent Michigan’s 11th Congressional District. She defeated her opponent, Republican Mark Ambrose, by 22 percentage points. Stevens spoke to supporters at the Fifth Avenue bar in Royal Oak Tuesday night, shortly after the Associated Press called her as the winner. “I’m just...
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
Jocelyn Benson declares victory in secretary of state race

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Late into election night, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson took the stage in Detroit to declare victory. Near midnight, she declared herself the winner after holding a 52-45 lead over GOP challenger Kristina Karamo. “In this election, democracy was on the ballot. Our right to vote was on the ballot. And […]
Ann Arbor City Clerk identifies cause of Election Day voting delays

Officials in the Ann Arbor clerk's office have a clearer idea about what led to long lines of students waiting to vote in the wee hours of Election Night. Officials with the Ann Arbor clerk’s office say they were using data from the 2020 election to gauge staffing needs this year. In 2020, with one on-campus satellite city clerk’s office, they registered more than 5,000 students over a 40-day period.
The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig

On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
Camilleri, DeSana win Wayne County state legislative races

The Democrats won a state Senate seat in Wayne County, while a Republican challenger defeated a Democratic incumbent for a state House seat in the region. Democratic state Rep. Darrin Camilleri of Trenton defeated Flat Rock Republican Houston James 55%-45% with 99% of the ballots accounted in the 4th Senate District, a newly designed district that encompasses Trenton, Flat Rock and Van Buren Township.
State Senator Jeff Irwin will serve another term in office for Michigan's new 15th district

David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and our post-election coverage continues, as it will throughout the day. When district lines were redrawn in Michigan, representation in Washtenaw County in the state Senate went from one district to two. I'm David Fair, and I can tell you that Jeff Irwin is going to serve another four years in the state Senate. The Ann Arbor Democrat easily won reelection, but he'll move from the current 18th state Senate District to the newly drawn 15th district. Representative Irwin, thanks for the time after what I'm sure was a long night. And congratulations on your win.
James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat

Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
