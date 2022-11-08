David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and our post-election coverage continues, as it will throughout the day. When district lines were redrawn in Michigan, representation in Washtenaw County in the state Senate went from one district to two. I'm David Fair, and I can tell you that Jeff Irwin is going to serve another four years in the state Senate. The Ann Arbor Democrat easily won reelection, but he'll move from the current 18th state Senate District to the newly drawn 15th district. Representative Irwin, thanks for the time after what I'm sure was a long night. And congratulations on your win.

