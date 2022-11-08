Read full article on original website
WGRZ TV
Detroit residents weren’t turned away after being told they’d already voted absentee
As people headed to the polls to vote in the midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, people online, including former President Donald Trump, claimed some voters in Michigan’s largest city were unable to cast their ballots. “The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD,” Trump wrote in a...
Tv20detroit.com
Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?
DETROIT (WXYZ) — This was the scene in 2012 when Republicans controlled both the Michigan legislature and the governor’s office. Union members stormed the state capitol building protesting the passage of right-to-work without a hearing during a lame duck session. Then-Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed it into law.
Detroit Archbishop: Catholics must fast, give alms and do penance after Proposal 3 passage
Catholic leaders in Michigan are calling upon the faithful to fast, pray, give alms and do penance starting later this month following the passage of Proposal 3, the statewide ballot proposal that will enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. "We awake today to the news that Proposal 3 has passed, altering...
Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control both the state Legislature and governor’s office
ClickOnDetroit.com
2022 election results: Shri Thanedar elected to Michigan’s 13th US House district in Detroit
Michigan State Rep. Shri Thanedar has been elected to the U.S. House in Michigan’s newly drawn 13th district, covering the City of Detroit, beating out Republican challenger Martell Bivings, the AP projects. MI U.S. House District 13 (Thanedar vs. Bivings) Candidate. Votes. %. Shri Thanedar(D) 166,20371%. Martell Bivings(R) 56,11124%
wdet.org
Stevens wins re-election in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District
Democratic incumbent Haley Stevens will once again represent Michigan’s 11th Congressional District. She defeated her opponent, Republican Mark Ambrose, by 22 percentage points. Stevens spoke to supporters at the Fifth Avenue bar in Royal Oak Tuesday night, shortly after the Associated Press called her as the winner. “I’m just...
Fact check: Detroit voters were not told at polls that they had already voted
On the afternoon of Election Day, former President Donald Trump suggested that problems at polling places in Michigan’s largest city, a Democratic stronghold, were preventing voters from casting their ballots — a claim that elections officials immediately rejected. "The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD," Trump...
fox2detroit.com
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
Michigan's legislature, governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in nearly 40 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
Jocelyn Benson declares victory in secretary of state race
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Late into election night, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson took the stage in Detroit to declare victory. Near midnight, she declared herself the winner after holding a 52-45 lead over GOP challenger Kristina Karamo. “In this election, democracy was on the ballot. Our right to vote was on the ballot. And […]
Eastpointe mayor sued after meltdown over First Amendment at public meeting
Mayor Monique Owens berated residents for trying to criticize her during a public comment period
Whitmer wins second term as Michigan's governor, says 'we are feeling damn good about where we are headed'
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will serve a second term after beating out Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to the Associated Press.
wemu.org
Ann Arbor City Clerk identifies cause of Election Day voting delays
Officials in the Ann Arbor clerk's office have a clearer idea about what led to long lines of students waiting to vote in the wee hours of Election Night. Officials with the Ann Arbor clerk’s office say they were using data from the 2020 election to gauge staffing needs this year. In 2020, with one on-campus satellite city clerk’s office, they registered more than 5,000 students over a 40-day period.
The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig
On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Justice Department monitoring election in five Michigan cities
(CBS DETROIT) - The Justice Department says it is monitoring 24 states to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. In the state of Michigan, the department is monitoring the election in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Pontiac and Southfield. For Election Day, the department says the monitors are personnel from...
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
This Is The Most Festive City In Michigan
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Detroit News
Camilleri, DeSana win Wayne County state legislative races
The Democrats won a state Senate seat in Wayne County, while a Republican challenger defeated a Democratic incumbent for a state House seat in the region. Democratic state Rep. Darrin Camilleri of Trenton defeated Flat Rock Republican Houston James 55%-45% with 99% of the ballots accounted in the 4th Senate District, a newly designed district that encompasses Trenton, Flat Rock and Van Buren Township.
wemu.org
State Senator Jeff Irwin will serve another term in office for Michigan's new 15th district
David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and our post-election coverage continues, as it will throughout the day. When district lines were redrawn in Michigan, representation in Washtenaw County in the state Senate went from one district to two. I'm David Fair, and I can tell you that Jeff Irwin is going to serve another four years in the state Senate. The Ann Arbor Democrat easily won reelection, but he'll move from the current 18th state Senate District to the newly drawn 15th district. Representative Irwin, thanks for the time after what I'm sure was a long night. And congratulations on your win.
Detroit News
James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat
Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
