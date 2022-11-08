Read full article on original website
Heavy rain in parts of northern Ohio on Friday (19 First Alert Weather Day)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure (remnants of Hurricane Nicole) is tracking across Georgia this morning. It will be over the West Virginia-Virginia border this evening. A large rain shield with this system. Rain will be likely all day across our area. The latest data trending down a bit for rain accumulation. Some will see over one inch. The best chance for this is south and east of Cleveland. Not a very strong wind though with this system for us. Some light rain will linger into this evening then it will wind down from west to east. The story this weekend is the sharply colder air building in. A disturbance tomorrow brings a winter mix of rain, sleet, and snow during the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow only in the 40 to 45 degree range.
Heavy rain tapers off this evening; turning cold for weekend (Northeast Ohio weather):
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The rain will continue to (gradually) wind down from west to east through the evening. In the meantime, please be aware of the threat for wet roads and ponding. A little patchy fog has also developed behind the rain, especially along the lakeshore.
Northeast Ohio turns red under Beaver Blood Moon Eclipse
A total lunar eclipse happened early Tuesday morning and it was the last total lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025!
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
Gobble it up! This is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Ohio
It's an age-old debate and we all may never fully agree as we gather around the Thanksgiving Day dinner table, but recent data suggests stuffing is Ohio's most popular Thanksgiving side dish.
Heavy rain on Friday could cause flooding (19 First Alert Weather Day)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One more warm day ahead. Sunshine with a high around 70 degrees today. Some high clouds will start to roll in late this afternoon. It would be a good day to make sure storm drains are clear of leaves and debris before rain moves in Friday.
Call it a comeback: Investors pump big money into Northeast Ohio shopping malls, filling store vacancies
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Are shopping malls on their last leg and nearing extinction?. It's a question consumer experts have been asking for years. However, recent data shows indoor and outdoor malls are actually showing positive gains and nearing a comeback here in Northeast Ohio.
$1 million ticket sold in Northeast Ohio during record-breaking Powerball draw
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket in Northeast Ohio is $1 million richer. A ticket matching five regular numbers was sold at a GetGo gas station in Lakewood for the Nov. 7 drawing, which was actually delayed nearly 10 hours due to a processing issue, according to Powerball officials.
Heavy rain today; snow this weekend
**Editor's note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions for Northeast Ohio**. (WJW) Be prepared! A long stretch of cold starts this weekend and has staying power!. Tip: Locate your winter gear. Rain is expected throughout Veterans...
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
High fire risk in Ohio / Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive.
10-11 hours of rain! When it will start…
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Be prepared! A long stretch of cold is starting this weekend and has staying power. Tip: Consider this your warning to dig out winter coats and gear. But, first, we are seeing one of the warmest days for a while today. Highs will be in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine early in the day. Clouds build in later with breezy conditions.
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Ohio
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Love and marriage! Couples married 50 years in Northeast Ohio share their secrets
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — You don't usually associate funeral homes with romance, but Ross and Patti DeJohn of DeJohn Funeral Homes have quite the love story to share -- and they aren't alone. Not only have the DeJohns celebrated 50 years of marriage, several of their employees also...
Here Comes Winter (and Snow)
The map here (European model) is probably overdone…but there’s going to be a snowstorm in the Upper Midwest. It looks like the significant snow will fall in the Dakotas and northern/northwest Minnesota. The higher mountains in the West will also get some significant snow. This will be Wed. into Thu. and it will certainly cause some travel problems in this area.
Grease thefts rising in Ohio
Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV's defense puts blood...
Multiple crashes in NEO cause traffic delays during afternoon drive on Wed.
Multiple crashes in Northeast Ohio, including crashes on I-90 and the Ohio Turnpike, are causing traffic delays during the afternoon commute on Wednesday evening.
Ohio angler catches 10-pound Lake Erie smallmouth, sets Great Lakes record
A 10.15-pound smallmouth bass caught Thursday on Lake Erie set a new record for a Great Lakes smallmouth. In the video below, Gregg Gallagher and his son, Grant, can barely contain themselves as they net the super-sized smallie.
