cleveland19.com

Heavy rain in parts of northern Ohio on Friday (19 First Alert Weather Day)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure (remnants of Hurricane Nicole) is tracking across Georgia this morning. It will be over the West Virginia-Virginia border this evening. A large rain shield with this system. Rain will be likely all day across our area. The latest data trending down a bit for rain accumulation. Some will see over one inch. The best chance for this is south and east of Cleveland. Not a very strong wind though with this system for us. Some light rain will linger into this evening then it will wind down from west to east. The story this weekend is the sharply colder air building in. A disturbance tomorrow brings a winter mix of rain, sleet, and snow during the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow only in the 40 to 45 degree range.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Heavy rain today; snow this weekend

**Editor's note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions for Northeast Ohio**. (WJW) Be prepared! A long stretch of cold starts this weekend and has staying power!. Tip: Locate your winter gear. Rain is expected throughout Veterans...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

High fire risk in Ohio / Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive. Firefighters remained on scene...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

10-11 hours of rain! When it will start…

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Be prepared! A long stretch of cold is starting this weekend and has staying power. Tip: Consider this your warning to dig out winter coats and gear. But, first, we are seeing one of the warmest days for a while today. Highs will be in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine early in the day. Clouds build in later with breezy conditions.
CLEVELAND, OH
WOOD

Here Comes Winter (and Snow)

The map here (European model) is probably overdone…but there’s going to be a snowstorm in the Upper Midwest. It looks like the significant snow will fall in the Dakotas and northern/northwest Minnesota. The higher mountains in the West will also get some significant snow. This will be Wed. into Thu. and it will certainly cause some travel problems in this area.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Grease thefts rising in Ohio

Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV's defense puts blood...
OHIO STATE

