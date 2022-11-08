ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
Fox News

Jeff Cook, co-founder of Alabama, dead at 73

Jeff Cook, the guitarist who co-founded the country supergroup Alabama, has died. He was 73. The Hall of Famer was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012 and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. He died peacefully in his home in Destin, Florida Monday, his rep, Don Murry Grubbs, confirmed to...
