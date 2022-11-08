Throughout the year, we host several events to thank the philanthropists who fuel the dreams of our students. I really love the fact that as we thank our supporters, we also honor the students impacted by their generosity. Bringing the students and their benefactors together creates an amazing opportunity to witness firsthand the ripple effect of philanthropy in action – those who inspire dreams and those whose lives are transformed in predictable and often unanticipated ways.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO