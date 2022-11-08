Read full article on original website
Smoky Hills PBS kicks off 40th anniversary
BUNKER HILL — When PBS first went on the air “it was born out of the idea that Americans deserved a non-commercial television service whose sole mission is to educate and inspire.” Smoky Hills PBS has been making that mission a reality for 40 years now. On Nov. 10 Smoky Hills PBS will celebrate its 40th anniversary of bringing trusted educational programs and services to all ages of viewers in Central and Western Kansas.
Heart of a Tiger: Patrick McGinnis & the power of community
Throughout the year, we host several events to thank the philanthropists who fuel the dreams of our students. I really love the fact that as we thank our supporters, we also honor the students impacted by their generosity. Bringing the students and their benefactors together creates an amazing opportunity to witness firsthand the ripple effect of philanthropy in action – those who inspire dreams and those whose lives are transformed in predictable and often unanticipated ways.
Great Bend pals continue to raise epilepsy awareness
GREAT BEND — November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. Blake Sullivan was just 21 years old when he died of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) on Oct. 18, 2018, just two weeks shy of November. Four years later, Sully's Foundation is still going strong to raise awareness and help those who suffer from epilepsy. Jack Westhoff graduated from Great Bend High School alongside Sullivan in 2015, and helped create the foundation in 2019.
Great Bend adjusts sewer rate for ‘unique’ business in town
In 2015, Terry Esfeld with Great Bend Livestock Company addressed the Great Bend City Council to request that the sewer bill for the business he owns, located on Railroad Avenue, be reduced. Esfeld uses the business to house cattle for a few months of the year at which time they...
Great Bend looks at incentives to build housing at Amber Meadows
With a pursuit to develop more housing, the Great Bend City Council received a lesson in Rural Housing Incentive Districts (RHID) at Monday’s work session. Mollea Wainscott with the Dodge City Ford County Development Corporation gave the council information on how the RHID could work for the Amber Meadows subdivision in Great Bend, just north of Veterans Memorial Park.
WaKeeney youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike
Carter Fellers of WaKeeney is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Fellers received first place in the 8- to 10-year-old age group for...
Subjects wearing ski masks reported around Great Bend daycare
On Nov. 3, the Great Bend Police Department responded to 2324 McKinley Street in referece to suspicious persons. The reporting party stated that a male, wearing a black ski mask had come onto the property, which is an in-home daycare, and was observed between a parked vehicle and a second vehicle, which was running.
Hays alters trash, recycling schedule for Veterans Day
Due to the observance of the Veteran’s Day on Friday, refuse/recycling route collection schedules will be altered as follows:. • Refuse/recycling collection for Thursday and Friday will be on Thursday. Set bags out by 7 a.m. on the collection day and keep in mind that the trucks have no...
🎥 Wasinger to return to Topeka with defeat of Hammond for 111th Dist. House seat
Barb Wasinger is looking forward to getting more sleep. Ed Hammond plans to get back on the links and the ski slopes of Colorado. Both local political candidates are glad their campaign season is over. It was a contest between two well-known public servants and the only contested race decided...
Larned woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
STAFFORD COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Nissan Sentra driven by Jerold D. Lorence, 62, Minneapolis, Kan., was eastbound on U.S. 50 approximately two miles east of the U.S. 281 Junction.
Grandfather voices continued concern to Hoisington school board
An incident that occurred in September was again a topic for public comments at Monday's USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education meeting. Wayne Stout reported to the board in October that his granddaughter was the victim of a breach of privacy inside the Hoisington Middle School locker room. Monday he again expressed concerns about the enforcement of policy in the district.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - #3 Tiger women continue non-conference play in South Dakota
No. 3/9 Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (1-1, 0-0 MIAA) vs. Augustana (0-0, 0-0 NSIC) Friday, November 11 • 5:30 p.m. Radio • KAYS (94.3/1400) at Sioux Falls (0-0, 0-0 NSIC) Saturday, November 12 • 3:30 p.m. Radio • KFIX (96.9) The third-ranked Fort Hays State...
Election 2022: Wasinger runs away with 111th House seat over Hammond
Voters across the nation came out in force — on Election Day and in advance voting — to fuel the results of the highly contested 2022 midterm elections. In the 111th District race in the Kansas Legislature, incumbent state Rep. Barb Wasinger, R- Hays, came out well on top of challenger Ed Hammond, D-Hays, by a 4,983 to 3,234 vote margin.
🤼Two Indians ranked in preseason coaches poll
Hays High Indians boys wrestling has two wrestlers ranked in the 5A preseason coaches poll out this week. Last season Harley Zimmerman finished 44-4 and finished runner-up at 132 pounds. Zimmerman will open his senior campaign as the top ranked wrestler in 5A 138 pounds. Junior Elijah MCCullough is ranked...
Local Election Results - 2022 General Election
Other - 16 Great Bend City Council 2nd Ward. Ellinwood City Council (3 positions)
🤼HHS girl 4th in preseason rankings
The Hays High girls wrestling team will open the season ranked fourth as a team with four individuals ranked in the top six in the 5-6A preseason coaches poll released this week. After finishing runner-up, with a record of 32-6, senior Sara Zimmerman is ranked second at 110 pounds. Wichita...
Warm windy day, then a dramatic cooldown for western Kan.
After Tuesday's 74 degrees was just 6 shy of the 110-year-old record high for the date, the National Weather Service is predicting a dramatic cooldown on the way for western Kansas. Wednesday is expected to be windy and warm, with a high of 75 predicted. Sustained winds of 24 to...
HPD arrest log, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Darwin Armendariz, 19, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Oct. 30 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jesse Dann Ermias Isebll, 20, was arrested...
