High Fire Category for portions of Southwest and West Central Iow

Des Moines, IA

High Fire Category for portions of Southwest and West Central Iowa

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service says the fire danger category will rise into the high or very high range for much of the area this afternoon for portions of southwest and west central Iowa.

Weak to non-severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and lingering this evening and tomorrow morning. There is another chance for storms on Wednesday night into Thursday evening.

Windy conditions are expected Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible on Thursday. Peak wind gusts on Friday will be near forty-miles-per hour.

Iowa To See Roller Coaster Weather This Week

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa is going to have some big ups and downs this week in weather. National Weather Service Meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff explains. Parts of Iowa got some significant rain over the weekend, but not enough to make much of a dent in the drought. Far Northwestern Iowa has the most extreme drought conditions, but they got none of the rain this weekend.
IOWA STATE
Scott E. Rochholz Obituary

Scott Edward “Skip” Rochholz, age 66 of Adair, Iowa, died on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at MercyOne in Des Moines, Iowa. He was born to Leroy and Marjorie (Sachau) Rochholz on 18 April 1956 in Atlantic, Iowa. He lived in Adair Iowa throughout his childhood where he was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He began building things at a young age and was known for the treehouses he built all over town. When he was just a teenager, he remodeled the Adair Rec Center. After his mother’s re-marriage to Howard Walker, the family moved to Howard’s farm in rural Brayton, Iowa where he spent many days hunting and fishing before graduating High School in Exira in 1974.
ADAIR, IA
Election recounts scheduled for three Iowa counties

(Untitled) Three Iowa counties are starting their election recounts today. Dallas, Des Moines, and Warren counties are starting their ballot recounts today. The counties believe a combined more than 800 ballots may be in doubt. One statewide race may hang in the balance. Democrat incumbent State Auditor Rob Sand leads Republican Todd Halbur by a third of a percent.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Iowa Harvest Nearly Complete

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa farmers are ahead of schedule and nearly finished with harvest. This week’s crop report finds the soybean harvest at 97-percent complete. The corn harvest is 89-percent finished. Iowa ag officials say parts of Iowa picked up some badly needed rain last week, but...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Reports Two More Bird Flu Cases

(Undated) — Iowa is reporting two more bird flu cases this fall. One is in a backyard flock in Louisa County. The other is in a commercial layer flock in Wright County. A previous bird flu cases was identified in Wright County late last month. State officials are reminding...
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
Iowa Sees Near-Record Voter Turnout

(Des Moines) Iowa’s voter turnout for this year’s midterm election comes close to a record. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says one million, 220-thousand Iowans cast ballots in Tuesday’s election — the second-highest ever for a midterm election. 2018’s election is still topping at more than one point three million. Pate says every county is doing post-election audits in randomly selected precincts to help ensure the integrity of the vote. He says the governor’s race and constitutional amendment ballot measure will also be audited.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
IOWA STATE
Tips for Election Day

(Des Moines, IA) Voters across Iowa might need to do a little homework before casting their ballots on this Election Day. Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald says redistricting changed the polling place for many Iowans. He says voters who still have an absentee ballot either have to hand-deliver it to their auditor’s offices or surrender it at their polling places and vote as normal. Polls across Iowa are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
IOWA STATE
Iowa GOP Lawmakers Announce Leaders

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Republican lawmakers are announcing their leaders for the next legislative session. Pat Grassley has been re-elected Speaker of the House. Matt Windschitl will be House Majority Leader. Iowa Democrats have not announced their House leaders yet. The session begins January 9th.
IOWA STATE
Libertarian Party Achieves Major Party Status In Iowa

(Undated) — The Libertarian Party now has major party status in Iowa. Libertarian governor candidate Rick Stewart got over two percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election, allowing the party to reach the major party threshold. Libertarians will now be able to hold primaries and be included in the Iowa caucuses.
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Police crack a case with twists and turns

(Des Moines) A missing person case turns into a kidnapping case, then a murder investigation for Des Moines police. A reported missing person was found by Des Moines Police at a local hospital on Election Day — they say the person had been kidnapped. Six people are facing kidnapping, drug, and gun charges. The story takes another twist when police say the kidnapping victim turns out to be a suspect in a recent murder case unrelated to the kidnapping. The hospitalized kidnapping victim is facing a first-degree murder charge. Des Moines police say he was involved in the targeted shooting of 22-year-old Dok Dok of Des Moines in October.
DES MOINES, IA
Long-Serving Democrats Unseated In Midterms

(Des Moines, IA) — Two of Iowa’s longest-serving Democrats have lost their bid for re-election. In the race for Attorney General, incumbent Tom Miller conceded late Tuesday night to Republican challenger Brenna Bird. Miller served as Iowa Attorney General for 27 years, starting in 1995. Republican Roby Smith unseated the nation’s longest-serving state treasurer. Democrat Iowa Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald was in office for 39 years going back to 1983.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Republican Grassley elected to 8th U.S. Senate term

(Des Moines) Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley was elected to an eighth term, defeating Democrat Michael Franken. Grassley is now positioned as the Senate’s most senior member. Grassley beat the retired Navy admiral in one of the longtime Senator Grassley’s closest races. The longtime Republican Senator has been in Office since 1981.
IOWA STATE
Feenstra reelected to U.S. House in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

(Washington D.C.) U.S. Representative Republican Randy Feenstra was reelected to the U.S. Congress, representing the 36-county 4th district in a landslide over Democratic Challenger Ryan Melton. Feenstra garnered 186,373 votes to Melton’s 84,149. Feenstra defeated incumbent Steve King in the primary election for the Republican nomination for Iowa’s 4th congressional district in 2020. He defeated Democratic nominee J. D. Scholten in the general election by more than 25 points and was sworn into Congress on January 3, 2021.
IOWA STATE
Creston woman injured in a two-vehicle accident

(Creston) A Creston woman was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident on Prairie Street Tuesday afternoon. The Creston Police Department says 42-year-old Brenda Williams, of Creston, was driving a 2012 Chrysler Town & Country northbound and went to turn west while a southbound vehicle was turning east. Williams stated she did not see another southbound vehicle, driven by 60-year-old Kimberly Fourez, of Corning. Williams did not yield to the oncoming traffic and was struck by Fourez’s 2016 Ford Explorer.
CRESTON, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

