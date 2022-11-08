High Fire Category for portions of Southwest and West Central Iow

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service says the fire danger category will rise into the high or very high range for much of the area this afternoon for portions of southwest and west central Iowa.

Weak to non-severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and lingering this evening and tomorrow morning. There is another chance for storms on Wednesday night into Thursday evening.

Windy conditions are expected Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible on Thursday. Peak wind gusts on Friday will be near forty-miles-per hour.