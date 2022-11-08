Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching the Florida Coast and is expected to become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall... This system will work up the East Coast and work with an approaching cold front from the west. Friday expect rain showers with temperatures in the 60s. Rainfall could be heavy at times and accumulations could be between 2-3". Flood watches are likely in the coming days ahead of all the rain. Following the rain event, partly sunny skies for Saturday with temperatures cooler in the mid 50s. Temperatures will struggle to come out of the 40s on Sunday with flurries or a snow shower possible. Fair skies are likely to continue into early next week with temperatures in the 40s. Jackets may come in handy for the early parts of next week!

FLORIDA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO