Albany, NY

NewsChannel 36

Heavy Rain Expected Friday

Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching the Florida Coast and is expected to become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall... This system will work up the East Coast and work with an approaching cold front from the west. Friday expect rain showers with temperatures in the 60s. Rainfall could be heavy at times and accumulations could be between 2-3". Flood watches are likely in the coming days ahead of all the rain. Following the rain event, partly sunny skies for Saturday with temperatures cooler in the mid 50s. Temperatures will struggle to come out of the 40s on Sunday with flurries or a snow shower possible. Fair skies are likely to continue into early next week with temperatures in the 40s. Jackets may come in handy for the early parts of next week!
FLORIDA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Holiday princesses to visit Lake George hotel

Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities - including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Stabilization work continues after Albany building collapse

Workers are making progress to stabilize a building on Central Avenue in Albany. Emergency workers are busy working to stabilize the building from both inside and outside. One of them told NewsChannel 13 the crews would likely be there a while. The building partially collapsed on Wednesday, with bricks raining...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Structure fire in Troy

A structure fire has been reported on 4th and State in Troy. The fire has reportedly gone through the roof of the four-story building.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, from Queensbury, on way to NYC

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens of onlookers gathered on Main Street in Queensbury Thursday morning to get a chance to see this year’s Rockefeller Christmas Tree before it arrives in New York City. The 82-foot tall Norway spruce was cutdown and hoisted onto a large flatbed as it heads to Manhattan. “I’m just here because […]
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ketchup with the Wienermobile in Albany this week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into town this week! Find out how you can relish the opportunity to see the iconic vehicle in person. Find the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at the following events this week: November 9: Captains Basket Stuffing, 10 a.m. to noon, 800 NY-146, Clifton Park Red Cross […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dunkin’ offers free donuts for Veterans Day

Dunkin' will be offering all veterans and active-duty military a small thanks for their service on Veterans' Day. Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut of their choice at participating Dunkin' shops in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY

