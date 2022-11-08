Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Tornado watch ends in central NC after Nicole remnants spawn severe weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning was issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning as remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. A tornado watch that was also issued for much of central North Carolina was later allowed...
cbs17
Heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes possible today
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The remnants of Nicole will move through our region today, and could deliver impactful weather. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for all of our North Carolina counties through 3pm today. As of 6:15am, we are monitoring scattered showers and a few...
cbs17
Where is Amy? Halifax County deputies investigating 2013 cold case
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a cold case from 2013. Deputies said Amy Wells Bridgeman disappeared in the summer of 2013. She was last seen on foot in South Weldon near the Coastal Lumber Yard around 6...
cbs17
‘It’s ok not to be ok’: Crisis hotlines serve as suicide prevention resource
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crisis hotlines take calls for a wide variety of mental health struggles, including suicide. HopeLine is a crisis intervention and suicide prevention hotline in the Raleigh area. Executive Director Keri Christensen said no problem is too big or too small to call them about. “People...
cbs17
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting opened to the public Sunday, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre. No ceremony was planned at the site a short distance from the school....
Comments / 0