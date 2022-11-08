Two Lewistown teens on Thursday were injured after their car went airborne in a single vehicle crash on Highway 6 about two miles west of Lewistown. A 16-year-old boy was driving eastbound around 4:30 a.m. when his Chrysler PT Cruiser swerved off the right side of the road, returned back to the roadway, then swerved off the left side of the road before becoming airborne, overturning, and smashing into a fence, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.

LEWISTOWN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO