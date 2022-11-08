Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
khqa.com
Hannibal man killed after being ejected in crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Hannibal was killed on Tuesday in a single car crash in Livingston County, Mo. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge about three miles west of Wheeling. Charles Bieber was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound...
khqa.com
2 Lewistown teens injured after car goes airborne
Two Lewistown teens on Thursday were injured after their car went airborne in a single vehicle crash on Highway 6 about two miles west of Lewistown. A 16-year-old boy was driving eastbound around 4:30 a.m. when his Chrysler PT Cruiser swerved off the right side of the road, returned back to the roadway, then swerved off the left side of the road before becoming airborne, overturning, and smashing into a fence, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Fatal accident in Henderson County; Keokuk man arrested on drug charges
A Stronghurst woman is dead after a one-vehicle rollover accident in Henderson County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Township Road 1400 East north of Stronghurst on Sunday morning. They found Sarah Shrum, 22, trapped under her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Illinois State Police assisted local authorities...
977wmoi.com
Non-Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Incident in Fulton County
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – White 2021 Freightliner Truck Tractor. DRIVER: Unit 1 – Douglas L. Deatrick, a 39-year-old male from Creve Coeur, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PASSENGER: Unit 1 – George T. Johnson, a 31-year-old male from Bloomington, IL – Transported...
25newsnow.com
Driver, passenger cited, transported to area hospital after single-vehicle crash in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - The driver and passenger of a semi were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County at 9:24 a.m. Thursday. Illinois State Police District 14 says the truck tractor driven by a man from Creve Coeur was...
kttn.com
Man from Hannibal dies in crash west of Wheeling on Highway 36
A car crash three miles west of Wheeling on Tuesday morning, November 8th has claimed the life of a Hannibal man. Thirty-three-year-old Charles Bieber was taken by the Livingston County Coroner to Lindley Funeral Home. The car traveled west on Highway 36 before running off the left side of the...
977wmoi.com
No Injuries Reported in Single-Family Structure Fire in Macomb
At 1:16 PM, Wednesday November 9, 2022, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a. reported structure fire in a single-family residence located at 341 S. Lafayette St. The. initial crew arrived on scene at 1:20 pm and found smoke emitting from the structure. Entry was made into the structure where...
khqa.com
Sheriff: Man 'fell' or 'jumped' from car life-flighted to hospital
CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — A man who either "fell" or "jumped" from a moving Ford Fusion on Sunday on Illinois Highway 96 near County Road 1600N in Hancock County had to be life-flighted to the hospital, according to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy. Around 3:55 p.m., the sheriff's office...
KMZU
Hannibal man dies in accident west of Wheeling
LIVINGSTON COUNTY – A Hannibal man is dead following a crash just outside of Wheeling Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Charles Bieber traveled off the left side of U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge and hit a guardrail. The Chevrolet Camaro went airborne, struck an embankment and began to overturn.
kciiradio.com
Henry County Man Charged With Arson
On Friday, November 4, at approximately 2:26 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a barn on fire at 1584 335th Street in Salem. Later that day at approximately 7:44 a.m. the sheriff’s office was notified of a rekindling at the scene and responded again. This fire was reported as suspicious, and a subsequent investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office was conducted.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 8, 2022
Kyle M Kuhlmeier (39) Homeless for Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle at 601 N 4th Lodged 147. Jason R Focall (45) 412 S 7th for FTA Stealing at 235 S 8th Lodged 121. Tiwana L Norris-Brandon (47) 1400 State for FTA Driving Revoked & Theft at 235 State Lodged 147.
977wmoi.com
Henderson County Deputies Respond to Car Submerged in River
Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw reports on Saturday, October 30th, 2022 at 3:54AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river. When Deputy Russell arrived on scene he observed a male standing near the water and a vehicle approximately 80...
muddyrivernews.com
Unattended burning cigarette determined to be cause of Tuesday fire in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched Tuesday by Northeast Missouri Emergency Communications (911) for a report of a structure fire at 3612 Iowa. All stations responded with 12 firefighters. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found smoke coming out of the structure. Firefighters found no one...
khqa.com
Southeast Iowa man charged with arson following investigation
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man has been arrested and charged following a fire investigation. Just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, the Salem, Iowa, Fire Department responded to a report of a barn fire at 1584 335th Street in Salem. The Henry County Sheriff's Office...
Pen City Current
Task force arrests Keokuk man on meth charges
KEOKUK - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On 11/7/2022, Russell Vandermartin, 60, of Keokuk, was arrested in the 1400 block of Palean Street. Officers with the Keokuk Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Vandermartin to take him into custody on pending felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
khqa.com
Ft. Madison man arrested on felony drug charges
FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A Fort Madison man was arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop and is facing felony drug charges. Antoine Anthony Pierce, 37, had two arrest warrants related to drug offenses and was taken in to custody in the 2600 block of Ave L in Fort Madison.
977wmoi.com
One Dead Following Single Vehicle Rollover
On Sunday November 6th at 7:41 AM Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Responded to Township RD 1400E North of 900 N Stronghurst for a report of a one vehicle rollover accident. Upon Deputies arrival the vehicle was found to have rolled over. The driver of the vehicle Sarah Shrum Age...
khqa.com
Keokuk man accused of distributing meth
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Russell Vandermartin, 60, was arrested on Monday in the 1400 block of Palean Street after Keokuk police officers conducted a traffic stop on Vandermartin to take him into custody on pending felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
khqa.com
2 arrested, 1 injured after shots fired in domestic disturbance
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Two people are facing charges after a fight led to shots being fired in Hannibal. Hannibal Police say officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Saturday to a home in the 3600 block of McMasters for a domestic disturbance. Officers found Julia A....
977wmoi.com
“Lock Doors, Lock Cars, Lockup Personal Information”
Criminals and hackers look for weak points when it comes to their next move. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards encourages individuals to minimize that risk by locking down everything:. “We tell you to lock your doors, lock your car, now lockup your personal information as well. You have to take...
Comments / 1