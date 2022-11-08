Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Rural Traffic Safety Project To Begin
Beginning December 1, a new initiative focusing on traffic safety in rural Iowa will be launched in Keokuk, Appanoose, Fremont, Humboldt, and Mitchell counties. Identified as the “High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project,” the aim is to build a safer community through a focus on enforcement, engineering, and education. Participating agencies will work to educate drivers on the benefits of complying with traffic laws, specifically Iowa’s seat belt law. Low-cost safety improvements will also be identified throughout the counties.
Body of Missing Taylor County Man Found
(Bedford) The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a missing Blockton, Iowa man was found deceased near Redding, Iowa. According to the press release, 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was last seen in Blockton at around 8:00 a.m. on November 4 and heading to Grant City, Missouri. At around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, authorities found his vehicle in a field on the southwest edge of Redding, Iowa, with Mr. Rusco inside. He is being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
KCCI.com
Mahaska County moves full speed ahead on Northwest Highway 63 bypass project
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — It's full speed ahead for a new bypass project in Mahaska County. Right now, U.S. Highway 63 runs through the middle of Oskaloosa. The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors approved a predesign agreement this Monday that would allow a new bypass to take traffic around the city and connect to Highway 163.
Medical issue eyed as cause of serious Des Moines crash Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
kjan.com
Taylor County man missing since Nov. 4th, found deceased
(Bedford, Iowa) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening, reported a man missing from Blockton since around 8-a.m. last Friday, November 4th, was found deceased in his vehicle at around 5-p.m., today (Thursday). The 2014 Ford Escape 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was driving, was located in a...
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
KCCI.com
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
kniakrls.com
Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds
Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. There will be a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, November 21st at 10 a.m. at the...
kniakrls.com
Pella Man Charged for Possible Home Invasion in Grinnell, Chase into Jasper County
A Pella man faces multiple felony charges for incidents in Jasper County and Grinnell. According to the Grinnell Police Department, Brian Owen Berry, 45, of Pella, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, eluding, a class D felony, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and other simple misdemeanors.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/10/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 35 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE DEER, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO JUVENILES, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO WELFARE CHECKS, TWO RESCUES, ONE REPORT OF DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE REPORT OF LIVESTOCK IN THE ROADWAY, ONE MEET SUBJECT, ONE BURGLARY, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE ASSIST OTHER AGENCY, ONE DOG, ONE ESCORT, ONE CIVIL, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ODOR AND ONE OTHER CALL FOR SERVICE.
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
Des Moines Police crack a case with twists and turns
(Des Moines) A missing person case turns into a kidnapping case, then a murder investigation for Des Moines police. A reported missing person was found by Des Moines Police at a local hospital on Election Day — they say the person had been kidnapped. Six people are facing kidnapping, drug, and gun charges. The story takes another twist when police say the kidnapping victim turns out to be a suspect in a recent murder case unrelated to the kidnapping. The hospitalized kidnapping victim is facing a first-degree murder charge. Des Moines police say he was involved in the targeted shooting of 22-year-old Dok Dok of Des Moines in October.
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 10
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Adam Livingston, 35, of 1603 Aspen Dr., Adel, was arrested on a warrant for child endangerment. Khalid Hassan, 29, of 1101 Crocker St., Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while revoked.
Daily Iowan
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Multiple arrests after Iowa kidnapping case leads to murder suspect
Police say an investigation into a drug-related kidnapping led them to a suspect in a murder investigation from October.
Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race
The full election tallies of two Iowa counties are delayed by technical errors that will require recounts — with the potential to affect a very close state auditor’s race. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called Tuesday night for the expedited recounts of votes in Des Moines County and Warren County. Warren County supervisors held […] The post Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Radio Iowa
Multiple suspects arrested in kidnapping and assault
Five people are now jailed and more arrests are expected in what Des Moines police say was a drug-related kidnapping. On Monday night, a 20-year-old Des Moines man was reported missing as rumors swirled he’d been kidnapped. On Tuesday morning, investigators found evidence the unidentified man had been held...
Comments / 0