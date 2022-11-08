SAN FRANCISCO -- There will be an even longer wait for a winner of the record Powerball jackpot after officials announced Tuesday that for a 41st time no one had hit a winning ticket.After an overnight delay in the draw, officials finally released the winning numbers for the record $1.96 billion drawing. They were 10-33-41-47-56-10.Then less than an hour later came word there was no winner in California and 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The drama surrounding Monday's draw began moments after Monday's ticket sale window closed. Ticketholders who visited...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO